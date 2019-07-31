SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 19-4-00408-39

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

In the Matter of the Estate

of

ISRAEL OSEGUERA,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Rep­resentative of this estate. Any per­son having a claim against the de­cedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any oth­erwise applicable statute of limita­tions, present the claim in the man­ner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Per­sonal Representative or the Per­sonal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publi­cation of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICA­TION: Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Signed this 18 day of July, 2019.

s/ Ofelia Betancourth

OFELIA BETANCOURTH

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representa­tive:

HURLEY & LARA

By: s/ Victor H. Lara

VICTOR H. LARA, WSBA#13017

411 North 2nd Street

Yakima, WA 98901

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 24, 31 and August 7, 2019

