SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
CURTIS RICE and REBECCA RICE, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
THE ESTATE OF LLOYD CLEO BLONDIN; JENNIFER LYNN DECOTOEAUX; LLOYD GLENN BLONDIN; WALTER EUGENE BLONDIN; WILLIAM JOHN BLONDIN; and TERESA MARIE LEMON,
Defendant.
NO. 20-2-02142-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(RCW 4.28.110)
STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS:
THE ESTATE OF LLOYD CLEO BLONDIN; JENNIFER LYNN DECOTOEAUX; LLOYD GLENN BLONDIN; WALTER EUGENE BLONDIN; WILLIAM JOHN BLONDIN; and TERESA MARIE LEMON.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of November, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs CURTIS RICE and REBECCA RICE, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs CURTIS RICE and REBECCA RICE, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above entitled action is to quiet title as to that certain real property which is legally described as follows:
Lots 2, 3 and 4 of Short Plat recorded in Book 84, of Short Plats, Page 39, recorded under Auditor's File NO. 2698864, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Yakima County Assessor's Parcel Nos. 161217-13402, 161217-13403 and 161217-13404.
DATED this 11 day of November, 2020.
Attorneys for Plaintiffs CURTIS RICE and
REBECCA RICE:
BRYAN P. MYRE, WSBA #28422
Lyon Weigand & Gustafson PS
222 N. Third Street
P.O. Box 1689
Yakima, WA 98907
(509) 248-7220 telephone
(509) 575-1883 facsimile
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2020
