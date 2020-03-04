SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
NO. 20-2-00309-39
2nd AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(RCW 4.28.110)
JANET K. CAMPBELL, a married person,
Plaintiff,
vs.
HERBERT D. JOHN AND ELAINE T. JOHN, husband and wife; RAMON “RAY” E. RASCHKE; JEANNIE RAE SECRIST; RANDALL JEFF RASCHKE; BRIAN RASCHKE; JESSIE M. BRUCE as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ramon E. Raschke; and all other persons or parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS:
HERBERT D. JOHN AND ELAINE T. JOHN, husband and wife; RAMON “RAY” E. RASCHKE; JEANNIE RAE SECRIST; RANDALL JEFF RASCHKE; BRIAN RASCHKE; JESSIE M. BRUCE as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ramon E. Raschke.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff JANET K. CAMPBELL, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff JANET K. CAMPBELL, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above entitled action is to quiet title as to that certain real property commonly known as 3410 South Fork Road, Yakima, Washington, and which is legally described as follows: That part of Government Lot 1, Section 26, Township 12 North, Range 15, E.W.M., lying South of the South right of way line of the county road, EXCEPTING THEREFROM the West 690 feet of said Lot 1 (Yakima County Assessor’s Parcel No. 151226-22007).
DATED this 13th day of February, 2020.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
JANET K. CAMPBELL:
BRYAN P. MYRE, WSBA #28422
Lyon Weigand & Gustafson PS
222 N. Third Street
P.O. Box 1689
Yakima, WA 98907
(509) 248-7220 telephone
(509) 575-1883 facsimile
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 19, 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2020
