SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
Felipe Suarez DOB 12/7/60
Petitioner
vs.
Teena Ann Parise DOB 6/9/61
Respondent
NO. 21-2-00276-39
REISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY ORDER FOR PROTECTION AND NOTICE OF HEARING
(ORRTPO) (Clerk's Action Required)
The Temporary Order for Protection issued on 2/22/21 is hereby extended through the new court hearing date on this matter on 4/6/21 at 9:00 a.m.
Other: Service by Publication authorized.
Due to COVID19, the hearing in this matter shall be conducted remotely. All parties and attorneys shall appear either by video or telephone.
To participate by video through Zoom:
Meeting ID: 942 8740 2381
Passcode: 466254
To participate by telephone:
Join Zoom:
Dial: 1 206 337 9723
Meeting ID: 942 8740 2381
Passcode: 466254
A password is required to use Zoom for video or telephone. You can obtain the password by calling (509) 574-2710 or (509) 574-1430 beginning 24 hours before your hearing. Be prepared to give your name and your case number. If you do not have the financial or technological means to use video or telephone via Zoom, you may appear in person at the courthouse but you will be required to wear a mask.
The parties must arrange for any witnesses to appear by either of the above-described means.
The clerk of the court shall forward a copy of this order on or before the next judicial day to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office where petitioner lives which shall enter this order in any computer-based criminal intelligence system available in this state used by law enforcement to list outstanding warrants.
The clerk of the court shall also forward a copy of this order on or before the next judicial day to Yakima County Sheriff's Office where respondent lives which shall personally serve the respondent with a copy of this order, the Temporary Order, and the Petition, and shall promptly complete and return to this court proof of service.
DATED 3/4/21 at 9:44
Kevin S. Naught
JUDGE
I acknowledge receipt of a copy of this Order.
Presented by Felipe Suarez (Via Zoom)
Petitioner
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 31, April 7 and 14, 2021
