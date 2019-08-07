SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
CASE NO.: 18-2-00797-39
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB D/B/A CHRISTINA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS THE TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERRI J. KING, a deceased individual; GARY S. KING, an individual and as heir of JERRI J. KING; GREGORY KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ALYSSEA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ALEXYSS KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ASA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,
Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JERRI J. KING, a deceased individual:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of July, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB D/B/A CHRISTINA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS THE TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.
DATED: July 2, 2018
ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE LLP.
By:/s/Janaya L. Carter
Janaya L. Carter WSBA# 32715
Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978
Attorneys for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6 and 13, 2018
