Superior Court of Washington, Thurston County

Family and Juvenile Court

Case No. 18-7-00839-34 Concur­rent with No. 19-5-00082-34

Notice of Hearing for Judge’s Motions NTHG

In Re the Welfare of:

HENRY TORRES

D.O.B.: 07/28/2012

And

JOYCE TORRES CERVANTES

Vs

LUCETTA TORRES

SHON PAUL JAMIE

To the County Clerk and all parties:

1. A court hearing has been sched­uled for: August 12, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

The hearing will be before Judge: Hirsch

This hearing will take place at 2801 32nd Avenue SW, Tumwater, WA 98512

2. The name of the motion or type of hearing is: Motion for temporary order declaring petitioner a de facto parent and allowing petitioner to intervene as a party to the depen­dency case

The motion was filed on July 8, 2019 by Kathleen M. Moore, attor­ney for Joyce Torres Cervantes.

3. You can see whether a session is full on the Clerk’s web page: www.co.thurston.wa.us/clerk.

Warnings!

If you do not go to the hearing, the court may sign orders without hear­ing your side.

l Paperwork to respond to a motion has to be filed before the court hearing.

l You need to schedule this hearing at least six business days ahead of time. More time is required for dis­positive motions (28 days) and some other matters. Consult local and state court rules.

4. Declaration of Service

I declare that on July 8, 2019, I de­livered via email a copy of this notice of hearing, the motion, and all pa­perwork files along with the motion, to all people listed below in section 6.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of Washington State that the foregoing is true and cor­rect.

Signed at Olympia, WA on July 8, 2019.

/s/Kathleen M. More, WSBA #31625

5.Person Scheduling this Hearing:

/s/Kathleen M. Moore

#31625

1910 4th Ave. E., PMB 53

Olympia, WA 98506

360-915-6641

Kathy@moorelawgroup.org

July 8, 2019

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 10, 17 and 24, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.