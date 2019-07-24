Superior Court of Washington, Thurston County
Family and Juvenile Court
Case No. 18-7-00839-34 Concurrent with No. 19-5-00082-34
Notice of Hearing for Judge’s Motions NTHG
In Re the Welfare of:
HENRY TORRES
D.O.B.: 07/28/2012
And
JOYCE TORRES CERVANTES
Vs
LUCETTA TORRES
SHON PAUL JAMIE
To the County Clerk and all parties:
1. A court hearing has been scheduled for: August 12, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
The hearing will be before Judge: Hirsch
This hearing will take place at 2801 32nd Avenue SW, Tumwater, WA 98512
2. The name of the motion or type of hearing is: Motion for temporary order declaring petitioner a de facto parent and allowing petitioner to intervene as a party to the dependency case
The motion was filed on July 8, 2019 by Kathleen M. Moore, attorney for Joyce Torres Cervantes.
3. You can see whether a session is full on the Clerk’s web page: www.co.thurston.wa.us/clerk.
Warnings!
If you do not go to the hearing, the court may sign orders without hearing your side.
l Paperwork to respond to a motion has to be filed before the court hearing.
l You need to schedule this hearing at least six business days ahead of time. More time is required for dispositive motions (28 days) and some other matters. Consult local and state court rules.
4. Declaration of Service
I declare that on July 8, 2019, I delivered via email a copy of this notice of hearing, the motion, and all paperwork files along with the motion, to all people listed below in section 6.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of Washington State that the foregoing is true and correct.
Signed at Olympia, WA on July 8, 2019.
/s/Kathleen M. More, WSBA #31625
5.Person Scheduling this Hearing:
/s/Kathleen M. Moore
#31625
1910 4th Ave. E., PMB 53
Olympia, WA 98506
360-915-6641
July 8, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 10, 17 and 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.