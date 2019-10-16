SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. RICARDO MANZO, Presumed Father of STEPHANIE MANZO, dob 04/02/02, dependency petition#19-7-00344-39 filed 08/15/19(natural mother Olga Lopez); and
2. BRANDON TAYLOR PERRY, Presumed Father of BRANDON TAYLOR PERRY, JR., dob 06/14/19, dependency petition #19-7-00352-39 filed 08/28/19 (natural mother Julianne Mae Dominguez); and
3. LESLIE LENNA SCHOONOVER, Mother of ASHLYN KATE WIMBERLEY, dob 02/16/04, dependency petition #19-7-00071-39 filed 02/01/19 (natural mother Leslie Lenna Schoonover); and
4. ROLAND BISHOP, III, Alleged Father and VICTORIA J. FIERRO, Mother of JONATHAN FIERRO, dob 08/29/06, dependency petition#19-7-00370-39 filed 09/08/19(natural mother Victoria J. Fierro);and
5. JORDAN MCCARTNEY JACKSON, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father of GIRL SHARP, dob 08/24/19, dependency petition#19-7-00358-39 filed 08/30/19(natural mother Giovanna Sharp);and
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 8, 2019 at9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.YOU SHOULD BE PRESENTAT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500.To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 3 day of October, 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall,
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 9, 16 and 23, 2019
——
CORTE SUPERIOR DE WASHINGTON
CONDADO DE YAKIMA DIVISION JUVENIL
NOTIFICACION Y EMPLAZAMIENTO JUDICIAL POR PUBLICACION
EL ESTADO DE WASHINGTON; A QUIEN CORRESPONDA; Y A:
1. RICARDO MANZO, Presunto Padre de STEPHANIE MANZO, f.d.n. 04/02/02, petición de dependencia #19-7-00344-39 presentada el 08/15/19 (madre natural Olga López).
Una petición de dependencia fue presentada; una audiencia para la Determinación de los Hechos ser llevada a cabo sobre este tema el: 8 de noviembre de 2019 a las 9:00 a.m. en La Corte Superior del Condado de Yakima, División Juvenil, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. USTED DEBERIA ESTAR PRESENTE EN ESTA AUDIENCIA.
La audiencia determinar si su hijo es un dependiente tal como se define en RCW 13.34.030(6). Esto pone en marcha un proceso judicial que podr¡a conducir a la p‚rdida permanente de sus derechos de patria potestad. Si usted no comparece en la audiencia, la corte podr¡a ingresar una orden de dependencia en su ausencia.
Para solicitar una copia de la Notificación, Emplazamiento Judicial y Solicitud de Dependencia, llame a DCYF, al (509) 225-6500. Para ver información acerca de sus derechos, incluido su derecho a un abogado, visite www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx
FECHADO este d¡a 3 de octubre de 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Actuario del Condado de Yakima
Por: Amanda Marshall
Actuario Suplente,
PUBLICO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
Octubre 9, 16 y 23, 2019
