SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1. LATOYA ELICIA SALAZAR, Mother; of Ajamarie Harmony Hernandez and Damientru Yiovanni Salazar Hernandez, dob 03/29/15 and 07/14/18, respectively, Termination Petition #’s 19-7-00332-39; 331-39 filed August 2, 2019;
2. FLAVIO URENA CONTREASE aka FLAVIO CONTRERAS, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Mikyale Myson Urena-Contrease, dob 06/20/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00330-39 filed July 31, 2019 (natural mother Jacquita Louise Corbray);
3. JARON MYLES SMITH, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Father, and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Jaron Myles Thompson, dob 12/07/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00338-39 filed August 8, 2019 (natural mother Alicia Brooke Thompson);
4. TERRY TOLSON, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Father, and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Kyrinna Tala Watkins, dob 06/02/06, Termination Petition #19-7-00337-39 filed August 7, 2019 (natural mother Michele Watkins (Risner));
5. PEDRO ANDRES GONZALEZ, Presumed Father of Paityn Nicole Schuh, dob 08/15/13, Termination Petition #19-7-00333-39 filed August 5, 2019 (natural mother Brittany Breann Ricks);
6. JEFFREY ELMER BOWERSOX, Presumed Father of Audrey Lynn Arnold, dob 12/17/16, Termination Petition #19-7-00334-39 filed August 5, 2019 (natural mother Brittany Breann Ricks);
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST REAPPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 23rd day of September, 2019
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By:/s/Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 25, October 2 and 9, 2019
CORTE SUPERIOR DE WASHINGTON
CONDADO DE YAKIMA DIVISION JUVENIL
Caso No.: 19-7-00330-39
NOTIFICACION Y EMPLAZAMIENTO JUDICIAL POR PUBLICACION
En ref. al Bienestar de
MIKYALE MYSON URENA-CONTREASE
F.D.N.: 06/20/18
Ni¤o Menor de Edad.
PARA: FLAVIO URENA CONTREASE alias FLAVIO CONTRERAS, supuesto padre, el padre biológico desconocido y cualquiera que reclame un inter‚s paternal
Se presentó una Solicitud para Terminar los Derechos de Paternidad el 31 de julio de 2019; Se llevar a cabo una audiencia de Determinación de Hechos sobre este asunto el: 25 de Octubre de 2019, a las 9:00 a.m. en la División Juvenil de la Corte Superior del Condado de Yakima, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. USTED DEBE ESTAR PRESENTE EN ESTA AUDIENCIA.
La audiencia determinar si sus derechos de paternidad respecto a sus hijos son terminados. si usted no comparece en la audiencia, la corte puede ingresar una orden en su ausencia terminando sus derechos de paternidad.
USTED NO ESTA REPRESENTADO POR UN ABOGADO EN ESTE PROCEDIMIENTO DE TERMINACION, INCLUSIVE SI SE LE DESIGNO UN ABOGADO EN EL CASO DE DEPENDENCIA. USTED DEBE VOLVER A SOLICITAR LA DESIGNACION DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE CASO. SI USTED O UN ABOGADO EN SU NOMBRE NO COMPARECEN EN LA AUDIENCIA, USTED SERA DECLARADO EN INCUMPLIMIENTO Y SE OTORGARA LA TERMINACION DE SUS DERECHOS PATERNALES.
Para solicitar una copia de la Notificación, Emplazamiento Judicial y Solicitud de Terminación, llame a DCYF, al (509) 225-6500. Para ver la información acerca de sus derechos incluyendo su derecho a un abogado visite www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
FECHADO este d¡a Septembre de 23, de 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Actuaria del Condado de Yakima
Por: /s/Amanda Marshall
Actuario Suplente
PUBLICO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
Septembre 25, Octubre 2 and 9, 2019
