SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVE­NILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHING­TON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:

1. LATOYA ELICIA SALAZAR, Mother; of Ajamarie Harmony Her­nandez and Damientru Yiovanni Salazar Hernandez, dob 03/29/15 and 07/14/18, respectively, Termi­nation Petition #’s 19-7-00332-39; 331-39 filed August 2, 2019;

2. FLAVIO URENA CONTREASE aka FLAVIO CONTRERAS, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Fa­ther and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Mikyale Myson Urena-Contrease, dob 06/20/18, Termina­tion Petition #19-7-00330-39 filed July 31, 2019 (natural mother Jac­quita Louise Corbray);

3. JARON MYLES SMITH, Alleged Father, The Unknown Biological Fa­ther, and anyone claiming a pater­nal interest of Jaron Myles Thomp­son, dob 12/07/18, Termination Pe­tition #19-7-00338-39 filed August 8, 2019 (natural mother Alicia Brooke Thompson);

4. TERRY TOLSON, Alleged Fa­ther, The Unknown Biological Fa­ther, and anyone claiming a pater­nal interest of Kyrinna Tala Watkins, dob 06/02/06, Termination Petition #19-7-00337-39 filed August 7, 2019 (natural mother Michele Wat­kins (Risner));

5. PEDRO ANDRES GONZALEZ, Presumed Father of Paityn Nicole Schuh, dob 08/15/13, Termination Petition #19-7-00333-39 filed Au­gust 5, 2019 (natural mother Britta­ny Breann Ricks);

6. JEFFREY ELMER BOWERSOX, Presumed Father of Audrey Lynn Arnold, dob 12/17/16, Termination Petition #19-7-00334-39 filed Au­gust 5, 2019 (natural mother Britta­ny Breann Ricks);

A Petition to Terminate Pa­rental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: Oc­tober 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yaki­ma, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminat­ed. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your ab­sence terminating your pa­rental rights.

YOU ARE NOT REPRE­SENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PRO­CEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAW­YER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST REAP­PLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAW­YER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TER­MINATION OF YOUR PA­RENTAL RIGHTS GRANT­ED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Ter­mination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 23rd day of September, 2019

Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk

By:/s/Amanda Marshall

Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2019

—-

CORTE SUPERIOR DE WASHINGTON

CONDADO DE YAKIMA DI­VISION JUVENIL

Caso No.: 19-7-00330-39

NOTIFICACION Y EMPLAZA­MIENTO JUDICIAL POR PUBLI­CACION

En ref. al Bienestar de

MIKYALE MYSON URENA-CON­TREASE

F.D.N.: 06/20/18

Ni¤o Menor de Edad.

PARA: FLAVIO URENA CON­TREASE alias FLAVIO CONTRE­RAS, supuesto padre, el padre bio­lógico desconocido y cualquiera que reclame un inter‚s paternal

Se presentó una Solicitud para Terminar los Derechos de Paternidad el 31 de julio de 2019; Se llevar  a cabo una audiencia de Deter­minación de Hechos sobre este asunto el: 25 de Octu­bre de 2019, a las 9:00 a.m. en la División Juvenil de la Corte Superior del Conda­do de Yakima, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. USTED DEBE ESTAR PRE­SENTE EN ESTA AUDIEN­CIA.

La audiencia determinar  si sus derechos de paternidad respecto a sus hijos son terminados. si usted no comparece en la audiencia, la corte puede ingresar una orden en su ausencia ter­minando sus derechos de paternidad.

USTED NO ESTA REPRE­SENTADO POR UN ABO­GADO EN ESTE PROCEDI­MIENTO DE TERMINACION, INCLUSIVE SI SE LE DE­SIGNO UN ABOGADO EN EL CASO DE DEPENDEN­CIA. USTED DEBE VOLVER A SOLICITAR LA DESIG­NACION DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE CASO. SI USTED O UN ABOGADO EN SU NOMBRE NO COMPARE­CEN EN LA AUDIENCIA, USTED SERA DECLARADO EN INCUMPLIMIENTO Y SE OTORGARA LA TERMINA­CION DE SUS DERECHOS PATERNALES.

Para solicitar una copia de la Notificación, Emplaza­miento Judicial y Solicitud de Terminación, llame a DCYF, al (509) 225-6500. Para ver la información acerca de sus derechos in­cluyendo su derecho a un abogado visite www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

FECHADO este d¡a Septembre de 23, de 2019.

Tracey Slagle, Actuaria del Conda­do de Yakima

Por: /s/Amanda Marshall

Actuario Suplente

PUBLICO: SUNNYSIDE SUN

Septembre 25, Octubre 2 and 9, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.