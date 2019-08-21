SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHING TON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERNAnd TO:
1. OMAR MEJIA, Presumed Father of ARABELLA SOSA, dob 08/07/15, dependency petition #19-700251-39 filed 04/12/19 (natural mother Sierra Eliza Guajardo); and
2. ANETRA CHRISTINE LUTON, Mother of TYLER JAYCE MARQUISE STARR, dob 01/31/06, dependency petition #19-7-00262-39 filed 04/29/19 (natural mother Anetra Christine Luton); and
3. ANETRA CHRISTINE LUTON, Mother of and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MAURICIO DESHAWN JAYMZ LUTON, dob 03/30/10, dependency petition #197-00261-39 filed 04/29/19 (natural mother Anetra Christine Luton); and
4. ANETRA CHRISTINE LUTON, Mother of SHADOW DANTES MAURICE STARR, dob 06/13/07, dependency petition #19-7-0026339 filed 04/29/19 (natural mother Anetra Christine Luton); and
5. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in CADEN AZARIAH RODRIGUEZ, dob 03/13/18, dependency petition #18-7-00383-39 filed 07/11/18 (natural mother Amber Noelle Rodriguez); and
6. DAMIAN WHITE aka DAMIEN WHITE, Alleged Father of XAVIER RAZO VALENCIA, dob 05/06/19, dependency petition #19-7-0031339 filed 06/28/19, amended petition filed 07/03/19 (natural mother Celina A. Razo); and
7. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in CAYDEN ANTONY KONNER CLAXTON, dob 08/16/13, dependency petition #19-7-00320-39 filed 07/12/19 (natural mother Jerrica Rae-Anne Morris); and
8. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in KARMA ANNE PAIGE CLAXTON, dob 07/03/15, dependency petition #19-7-00321-39 filed 07/12/19 (natural mother Jerrica Rae-Anne Morris); and
9. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in DAVIEN ALEXANDER LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, dob 06/19/12, dependency petition #19-700309-39 filed 06/25/19, amended petition filed 06/25/19 (natural mother Marissa Lee Lopez); and
10. LEONARD JOHN CARTMELL, Presumed Father of GABRIEL DE ANDA CARTMELL, dob 09/04/03, dependency petition #19-7-0015039 filed 02/22/19 (natural mother Stephanie Diane Yanez).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: September 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 12th day of August, 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 14, 21 and 28, 2019
