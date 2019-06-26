SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHING-TON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1. OCTAVIANO ALVAREZ, Presumed Father, of Angel Alvarez-Torres and Damon Alvarez-Torres, dob 05/02/14; 01/04/12, Termination Petition #19-7-00024-39; 19-7-00025-39 filed January 10, 2019 (natural mother Lupe Almaguer Torres);
2. OCTAVIANO ALVAREZ, Alleged Father of Tavo Alvarez-Torres, dob 01/31/13, Termination Petition #19-7-00026-39 filed January 10, 2019 (natural mother Lupe Almaguer Torres);
3. TINA ALANIZ, Mother; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Kiana Nicole Richardson, dob 01/23/07, Termination Petition #19-7-00282-39 filed May 21, 2019;
4. SHAWNA ANNE SCHAFFER, Mother; EDWARD RODRIGUEZ JR., Presumed father of Promise Anne Rodriguez, dob 05/23/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00283-39 filed May 22, 2019;
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAW-YER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 24th day of June, 2019
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall,
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, July 3 and 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.