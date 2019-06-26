SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVE­NILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHING-­TON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:

1. OCTAVIANO ALVAREZ, Pre­sumed Father, of Angel Alvarez-Torres and Damon Alvarez-Torres, dob 05/02/14; 01/04/12, Termina­tion Petition #19-7-00024-39; 19-7-00025-39 filed January 10, 2019 (natural mother Lupe Almaguer Torres);

2. OCTAVIANO ALVAREZ, Alleged Father of Tavo Alvarez-Torres, dob 01/31/13, Termination Petition #19-7-00026-39 filed January 10, 2019 (natural mother Lupe Almaguer Torres);

3. TINA ALANIZ, Mother; The Un­known Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Kiana Nicole Richardson, dob 01/23/07, Termination Petition #19-7-00282-39 filed May 21, 2019;

4. SHAWNA ANNE SCHAFFER, Mother; EDWARD RODRIGUEZ JR., Presumed father of Promise Anne Rodriguez, dob 05/23/18, Ter­mination Petition #19-7-00283-39 filed May 22, 2019;

A Petition to Terminate Pa­rental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yaki­ma, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminat­ed. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your ab­sence terminating your pa­rental rights.

YOU ARE NOT REPRE­SENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PRO­CEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAW-­YER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-AP­PLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAW­YER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TER­MINATION OF YOUR PA­RENTAL RIGHTS GRANT­ED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2019

Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Amanda Marshall,

Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2019

