SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1.The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Jacob Christopher Conduff, dob 04/12/15, Termination Petition #19-7-00366-39 filed September 5, 2019 (natural mother Angela Johnson);
2.RAMON JOE, Presumed Father of Jeremiah Joeseph Misikin, dob 02/05/19, Termination Petition #19-7-00364-39 filed September 5, 2019 (natural mother Heather S. Misikin);
3.PEDRO VARGAS-PRECIADO, Presumed Father; PERLA GABRIELLA MATA, Mother of Gabriella Victoria Mata, dob 07/24/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00377-39 filed September 24, 2019;
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx
DATED this 17th day of October, 2019
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: /s/Amanda Marshall,
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 23, 30 and November 6, 2019
