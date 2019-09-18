SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JAMARV ALEXAVIER REED, dob 08/05/02, dependency petition #19-7-00276-39 filed 05/13/19 (natural mother Shamika Grace Shantel Reed); and
2. OMAR SOSA, Presumed Father of ARABELLA SOSA, dob 08/07/15, dependency petition #19-7-00251-39 filed 04/12/19 (natural mother Sierra Eliza Guajardo); and
3. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in BRIELLA PILLAR PENALOZA, dob 05/10/17, dependency petition #19-7-00264-39 filed 05/01/19 (natural mother Olivia Racquel Ramirez); and
4. CELINA A. RAZO, Mother, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in XAVIER RAZO VALENCIA, dob 05/06/19, dependency petition #19-7-00313-39 filed 06/28/19, amended petition filed 07/03/19 (natural mother Celina A. Razo); and
5. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ARMANC ROSE CERVANTES, dob 05/05/19, dependency petition #19-7-00324-39 filed 07/17/19 (natural mother Brandy Elena Escamilla); and
6. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in SANTIAGO FRANCISCO MOJICA, dob 04/19/18, dependency petition #19-7-00302-39 filed 06/19/19 (natural mother Luz Yanet Barron); and
7. NOE ANDREW GONZALEZ, Alleged Father of CADEN AZARIAH RODRIGUEZ, dob 03/13/18, dependency petition #18-7-00383-39 filed 07/11/18, amended petition filed 08/21/19; second amended petition 08/29/19 (natural mother Amber Noelle Rodriguez).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: October 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 9th day of September, 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall,
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 11, 18 and 25, 2019
