SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

CASE NO.:19-2-00437-39

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICA­TION (60 DAYS)

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JENNIFER L. IRWIN, as personal representative of the estate of DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual; JENNIFER L. IRWIN, an individual; MARCHAL TYLER FKA MARCHAL IRWIN, an individual; ANGIE CRADOCK, an individual; AMBER MORENO, an individual; BROOK IRWIN, an indi­vidual; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants.

THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) BROOK IRWIN, an individual and UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DE­VISEES OF DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual:

You are hereby summoned to ap­pear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this sum­mons, to wit, within sixty days after the 28th day of August, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and an­swer the complaint of the plaintiff SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC and serve a copy of your an­swer upon the undersigned attor­neys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judg­ment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.

DATED: August 20, 2019

ZBS Law, LLP

By: /s Kingston D. Bowen

WSBA# 46688

Scott D. Crawford,

WSBA# 34978

kbowen@zbslaw.com

scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

August 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.