SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
CASE NO.:19-2-00437-39
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)
SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JENNIFER L. IRWIN, as personal representative of the estate of DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual; JENNIFER L. IRWIN, an individual; MARCHAL TYLER FKA MARCHAL IRWIN, an individual; ANGIE CRADOCK, an individual; AMBER MORENO, an individual; BROOK IRWIN, an individual; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants.
THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) BROOK IRWIN, an individual and UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DIANE N. IRWIN, a deceased individual:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 28th day of August, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.
DATED: August 20, 2019
ZBS Law, LLP
By: /s Kingston D. Bowen
WSBA# 46688
Scott D. Crawford,
WSBA# 34978
Attorneys for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2019
