Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima
In re the Parenting of:
ANNA-MARIA VALENCIA-MENDOZA and GUADALUPE VALENCIA-MENDOZA, Children,
ROSA ELENA MENDOZA-CHAVEZ, Petitioner,
and JOSE MARIA VALENCIA-CONTRERAS, Respondent.
No. 2030028739
Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)
Summons Served by Publication
To: Jos‚ Maria Valencia-Contreras - The other party has asked the court to: Approve or change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule. Order that the children not be relocated (moved). Other: Make Findings and Order regarding Eligibility for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status.
You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline: No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): FL Parentage 332, Response to Petition for Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support
You can get the Response form and other forms you need at: The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms, The Administrative Office of the Courts - call: (360) 705-5328, Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or The Superior Court Clerk's office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk, Yakima County
128 N 2nd Street, Room 323, Yakima WA 98901
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:
Kelly Vomacka, WSBA 20090, Attorney for Petitioner, 17 Feb. 20
I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:
Lawyer's address:
14900 Interurban Ave. S, Suite 271 Tukwila WA 98168
Email (if applicable): kelly@vomackalaw.com
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 2020
