SUPERIOR Court of Washington
For YAKIMA COUNTY
No: 19-2-04118-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
For Domestic Violence-only-(SMPB)
Carol Ann Aiello, DOB: 11/11/43
Jose Macias, DOB: NA
The STATE OF WASHINGTON to: Jose Macias (Respondent).
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on: January 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Yakima County Courthouse - Clerks Office - 128 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA - 3rd Floor and respond to the Petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW.If you fail to respond, and order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date your are required to appear. A Temporary Order of Protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the follow: (contact the Clerk for a complete copy of the Temporary Order).
You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the parties, in person or through other, direct or indirectly.
You are further restrained from entering the petitioner’s resident , school or place of employment.
A copy of the Petition. Notice of Hearing, and Ex-Parte Order for Protection has been filed with he Clerk of this court.
DATED: November 21, 2019 at Yakima, Washington.
/s/Carol Modest
Signature of Petitioner
Dated this 21st Day of November 2019.
/s/Kevin Naught
Superior Court Judge
Tracy M. Slagle
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019 and January 1, 2020
