SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
Case No.: 19-7-00294-39
19-7-00293-39
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
In re the Welfare of
JORDAN CAMPOS NIETO
MIGUEL ANGEL CAMPOS NIETO
D.O.B. 01/12/12; 05/16/08 Minor Child.
TO: MIGUEL CAMPOS ARENAS aka ARENA, Presumed Father;
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on June 4, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: September 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 8th day of August, 2019
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Jasmine Estes, Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 28, September 4 and 11, 2019
——
CORTE SUPERIOR DE WASHINGTON
CONDADO DE YAKIMA DIVISION JUVENIL
Caso No.: 19-7-00294-39
19-7-00293-39
NOTIFICACION Y EMPLAZAMIENTO JUDICIAL POR PUBLICACION
En ref. al Bienestar de
JORDAN CAMPOS NIETO
MIGUEL ANGEL CAMPOS NIETO
F.D.N.: 01/12/12; 05/16/08
Ni¤o Menor de Edad.
PARA: MIGUEL CAMPOS ARENAS alias ARENA, presunto padre
Se present¢ una Solicitud para Terminar los Derechos de Paternidad el 4 de junio de 2019; Se llevar a cabo una audiencia de Determinaci¢n de Hechos sobre este asunto el: 27 de septiembre de 2019, a las 9:00 a.m. en la Divisi¢n Juvenil de la Corte Superior del Condado de Yakima, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. USTED DEBE ESTAR PRESENTE EN ESTA AUDIENCIA.
La audiencia determinar si sus derechos de paternidad respecto a sus hijos son terminados. si usted no comparece en la audiencia, la corte puede ingresar una orden en su ausencia terminando sus derechos de paternidad.
USTED NO ESTA REPRESENTADO POR UN ABOGADO EN ESTE PROCEDIMIENTO DE TERMINACION, INCLUSIVE SI SE LE DESIGNO UN ABOGADO EN EL CASO DE DEPENDENCIA. USTED DEBE VOLVER A SOLICITAR LA DESIGNACION DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE CASO. SI USTED O UN ABOGADO EN SU NOMBRE NO COMPARECEN EN LA AUDIENCIA, USTED SERA DECLARADO EN INCUMPLIMIENTO Y SE OTORGARA LA TERMINACION DE SUS DERECHOS PATERNALES.
Para solicitar una copia de la Notificaci¢n, Emplazamiento Judicial y Solicitud de Terminaci¢n, llame a DCYF, al (509) 225-6500. Para ver la informaci¢n acerca de sus derechos incluyendo su derecho a un abogado visite www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
FECHADO este d¡a 8 de Augusto de 2019.
Tracey Slagle, Actuario(a) del Condado de Yakima
Por: Jasmine Estes, Actuario Suplente
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Jasmine Estes, Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
Augusto 28, Septembre 4 y 11, 2019
