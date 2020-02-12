SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:
1.GABRIEL CASTILLO HERNANDEZ JR., Presumed Father; of Rose Divinity Hernandez and Inis Natalia Hernandez, dob 01/25/18; 12/02/16 respectively, Termination Petition #’s 19-7-00415-39; 19-7-00416-39 filed October 30, 2019 (natural mother Shiloh Ann Potter);
2.ALFONSO SANCHEZ PEREZ, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Alexavier W. Sanchez, dob 10/06/16, Termination Petition #19-7-00487-39 filed December 10, 2019 (natural mother Erica Casillas);
3.The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Nova Josie Diego, dob 10/22/18, Termination Petition #19-7-00511-39 filed December 16, 2019 (natural mother Ember Diego);
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: February 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your children are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
DATED this 22nd day of January, 2020
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 29, February 5 and 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.