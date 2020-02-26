SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ASPEN JAMES GROO, dob 09/30/19, dependency petition #19-7-00530-39 filed 01/07/20 (natural mother Charlotte Elizabeth Groo); and
2. JOSHUA CHARLES TUCKER-JONAS, Presumed Father of OLIVER DEAN MURPHY, dob 06/16/16, dependency petition #20-7-00007-39 filed 01/08/20 (natural mother Kaitlyn Breanna Murphy); and
3. JOSHUA CHARLES TUCKER-JONAS, Presumed Father of REMINGTON STORM MURPHY, dob 08/23/17, dependency petition #20-7-00006-39 filed 01/08/20 (natural mother Kaitlyn Breanna Murphy); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MICAH BULLOCK, dob 06/30/16, dependency petition #20-7-00059-39 filed 01/21/20 (natural mother Rachel Bullock).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 7th day of February, 2020.
Tracey Slagle,
Yakima County Clerk
By: Kerrie Regimbal
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 12, 19 and 26, 2020
