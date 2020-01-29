SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. ALICIA VELASQUEZ VASQUEZ, Mother of ALICIA NOHEMI RODRIGUEZ, f/k/a ALICIA NOEMI RODRIGUEZ, dob 09/09/03, dependency petition #19-7-00453-39 filed 11/26/19 (natural mother Alicia Velasquez Vasquez); and
2. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ZUZIAH KINGSTON RAMIREZ, dob 03/21/15, dependency petition #19-7-00423-39 filed 11/18/19 (natural mother Ednita Candelaria Ortiz); and
3. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MYRA LOIS BENGE, dob 08/04/15, dependency petition #19-7-00388-39 filed 10/11/19 (natural mother Samantha Jo Ermy); and
4. MARIO GUTIERREZ YANEZ, Alleged Father and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in CRISTAL GUTIERREZ YANEZ, dob 12/18/17, dependency petition #19-7-00136-39 filed 02/27/19 (natural mother Stephanie Diane Yanez).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: February, 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 10th day of January, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Selene Chavez
Deputy Clerk,
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 15, 22 and 29, 2020
