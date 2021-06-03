T-Mobile proposes to modify existing telecommunications antennas and associated equipment collocated on a water tank located at an address 1101 Cooper Ln, Zillah, Yakima County, WA 98953 (N 46§ 24' 5.97", W 120§ 15' 6.39"). T-Mobile is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attn: Ms. Andrea McCool at 9550 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. Impact7G #450 NW).
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 2, 2021
