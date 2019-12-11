THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
NO. Y19-03183
ORDER DIRECTING SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
JEFFERIES SOCKS, LLC
Plaintiff,
V.
CHELSEA WIEK and SEAN WIEK, and the martial community of them composed, d/b/a AT HOME WITH AVERY GRACE, THE LITTLE COLLECTIVE and HELLO LITTLE COLLECTIVE,
Defendants,
THIS MATTER coming on regularly to be heard in open court upon the motion of Plaintiff for an order of this court directing that the Defendants in this action be served with summons by publication thereof in the form and manner provided by law, and it appearing from the files and records herein, the verified Complaint, and the Declaration of the attorney for Plaintiff, that the Defendants are not a resident of this state, or cannot be found therein, and it appearing that the residence and address of the Defendants are unknown and cannot with use of diligence be determined or found within this state and that, in consequence, service should be made upon her by publication, and it further appearing that the object of plaintiffs action is to collect on an unpaid account within Yakima County, Washington;
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Defendants CHELSEA WIEK and SEAN WIEK in the complaint herein be served with summons by publication thereof in the manner required by law, by being published once each week for six consecutive weeks in the Sunnyside Sun, a weekly newspaper of general circulation in Yakima County, Washington.
Done in open court this 27th day of June 2019.
/s/DONALD ENGEL
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Presented by: Carter Fjeld, WSBA# 11290
Halverson Northwest Law Group P.C.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
405 E. Lincoln Avenue,
P.O. Box 22550
Yakima, WA 98907
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 18 and 24, 2019
