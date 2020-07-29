THE MABTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Mabton School District #120 is giving notice according to RCW 28A.335.180, of property declared surplus/obsolete by the Board of Directors.
The surplus property is available for purchase by public schools, private schools and the general public in the State of Washington.
Public and private schools will have the option to View and/or Purchase August 06, 2020 or August 07, 2020 from 8-11:30 AM.
A public sale will be held thereafter, on August 12, 2020 from 8-11:30 AM.
Description, Quantity, Location, Notes
Cell Phone, 5, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Classroom Polling System, 5, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Desktop, 94, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Dock, 2, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Document Camera, 1, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
iPad, 19, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
laptop, 12, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Monitor, 70, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Printer, 7, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Projector, 11, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Tablet, 1, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Video Camera, 4, Surplus Bay/CTE, Damaged/Obsolete.
Total 231
Item for sale is sold "AS IS" and all sales are final. Purchasers are responsible to remove purchased items immediately.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29 and August 5, 2020
