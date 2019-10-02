Trustee Sale # 080225-WA Title # 190742050 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Grantor(s): GILBERT MEZA Grantee(s): GROUP 9, INC., as Trustee Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Current trustee of the deed of trust: CLEAR RECON CORP Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. Reference number of the deed of trust: 7487426 Parcel number(s): 221025-31477 SUNNYSIDE: LOT 8 BLK 34 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, CLEAR RECON CORP, 9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100, Mercer Is­land, WA 98040, Trustee will on 10/11/2019 at 9:00 AM AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE YAKIMA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128 NORTH 2ND STREET, YAKIMA, WA 98901 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, pay­able, in the form of cash, or cash-­ier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale, the following de­scribed real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Wash­ington, to-wit: LOT 8, BLOCK 34, OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, RECORDED IN VOLUME A OF PLATS, PAGE 59, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHING­TON. Commonly known as: 624 SOUTH 8TH SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944 AKA 624 S 8TH ST SUN­NYSIDE, WA 98944 which is sub­ject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/30/2005, recorded 12/22/2005, as Auditor’s File No. 7487426, , records of Yakima County, Washington, from GIL­BERT MEZA, as Grantor(s), to GROUP 9, INC., as Trustee, to se­cure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, A FEDERAL ASSOCIATION, as Beneficiary, the beneficial inter­est in which was assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No 7773393. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Gran­tor’s default on the obligation se­cured by the Deed of Trust/Mort­gage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $4,833.23 IV. The sum ow­ing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $53,296.71, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made with­out warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or en­cumbrances on 10/11/2019. The de­faults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 9/30/2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and termi­nated if at any time before 9/30/2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9/30/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrow­er or Grantor or the or the Grantor’s successor interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encum­brance by paying the principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advanc­es, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other de­faults. VI. A written Notice of De­fault was transmitted by the Benefi­ciary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): SEE ATTACHED EX­HIBIT “1” by both first class and cer­tified mail on 4/16/2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicu­ous place on the real property de­scribed in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to de­prive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Gran­tor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone hav­ing any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be af­forded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiv­er of any proper grounds for invali­dating the Trustee’s sale. X. NO­TICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TEN­ANTS - The purchaser at the trus­tee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day fol­lowing the sale, as against the gran­tor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an inter­est junior to the Deed of Trust, in­cluding occupants who are not ten­ants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not ten­ants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc­cupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a de­pendent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protec­tions under the federal Service-­members Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these pro­tections, please contact our office immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORE-­CLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this no­tice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eli­gible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal as­sistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like as­sistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the follow­ing: The statewide foreclosure hot­line for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commis­sion Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States De­partment of Housing and Urban De­velopment Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Website:http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in­dex.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT AND ANY INFOR­MATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dat­ed: 5/24/2019 CLEAR RECON CORP, as Successor Trustee For additional information or service you may contact: Clear Recon Corp 9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100 Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone: (206) 707-9599

EXHIBIT “1”

NAME

ADDRESS

GILBERT MEZA

624 SOUTH 8TH

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

GILBERT MEZA

624 S 8TH ST

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

GILBERT MEZA

624 S 8TH

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

GILBERT MEZA

624 SOUTH EIGHTH STREET

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

HELOISA MEZA

624 S 8TH

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

HELOISA MEZA

624 SOUTH 8TH

SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 11 and October 2, 2019

