Trustee Sale # 077058-WA Title #
180566085 Notice of Trustee’s Sale
Grantor(s): FRANK J WOODALL
AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JACK-
IE BROGDON AN UNMARRIED
WOMAN Grantee(s): TRUSTEE
SERVICES INC., as Trustee Cur-
rent beneficiary of the deed of trust:
Solarity Credit Union Current trus-
tee of the deed of trust: CLEAR RE-
CON CORP. Current mortgage ser-
vicer of the deed of trust: Solarity
Credit Union Reference number of
the deed of trust: 7963071 Parcel
number(s): 181332-44415 LOT 5,
PLAT OF APPLE BLOSSOM -
PHASE 1 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY
GIVEN that the undersigned,
CLEAR RECON CORP., 9311 S.E.
36th Street, Suite 100, Mercer Is-
land, WA 98040, Trustee will on 5/
8/2020 at 9:00 AM AT THE MAIN
ENTRANCE OF THE YAKIMA
COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128
NORTH 2ND STREET, YAKIMA,
WA 98901 sell at public auction to
the highest and best bidder, pay-
able, in the form of cash, or cash-
ier’s check or certified checks from
federally or State chartered banks,
at the time of sale, the following de-
scribed real property, situated in the
County of Yakima, State of Wash-
ington, to-wit: LOT 5, PLAT OF AP-
PLE BLOSSOM PHASE 1. RE-
CORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S
FILE NO. 7533264, RECORDS OF
YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHING-
TON. Commonly known as: 6509
CRESTFIELDS RD YAKIMA WA
98903 which is subject to that cer-
tain Deed of Trust dated 11/7/2017,
recorded 11/9/2017, as Auditor’s
File No. 7963071, , records of Yaki-
ma County, Washington, from
FRANK J WOODALL AN UNMAR-
RIED MAN AND JACKIE BROG-
DON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN,
as Grantor(s), to TRUSTEE SER-
VICES INC., as Trustee, to secure
an obligation in favor of SOLARITY
CREDIT UNION, as Beneficiary, the
beneficial interest in which was as-
signed to N/A, under an Assignment
recorded under Auditor’s File No N/
A. II. No action commenced by the
Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or
the Beneficiary’s successor is now
pending to seek satisfaction of the
obligation in any Court by reason of
the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default
on the obligation secured by the
Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The
default(s) for which this foreclosure
is made is/are as follows: Failure to
pay when due the following
amounts which are now in arrears:
$30,274.80 IV. The sum owing on
the obligation secured by the Deed
of Trust is: The principal sum of
$210,274.97, together with interest
as provided in the Note from 5/1/
2018, and such other costs and fees
as are provided by statute. V. The
above described real property will
be sold to satisfy the expense of
sale and the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust as provided by
statute. Said sale will be made with-
out warranty, expressed or implied,
regarding title, possession or en-
cumbrances on 5/8/2020. The de-
faults referred to in Paragraph III
must be cured by 4/27/2020, (11
days before the sale date) to cause
a discontinuance of the sale. The
sale will be discontinued and termi-
nated if at any time before 4/27/
2020 (11 days before the sale) the
default as set forth in Paragraph III
is cured and the Trustee’s fees and
costs are paid. Payment must be in
cash or with cashiers or certified
checks from a State or federally
chartered bank. The sale may be
terminated any time after the 4/27/
2020 (11 days before the sale date)
and before the sale, by the Borrow-
er or Grantor or the or the Grantor’s
successor interest or the holder of
any recorded junior lien or encum-
brance by paying the principal and
interest secured by the Deed of
Trust, plus costs, fees and advanc-
es, if any, made pursuant to the
terms of the obligation and/or Deed
of Trust and curing all other de-
faults. VI. A written Notice of De-
fault was transmitted by the Benefi-
ciary or Trustee to the Borrower and
Grantor at the following
address(es): SEE ATTACHED EX-
HIBIT “1” by both first class and cer-
tified mail on 11/21/2019, proof of
which is in the possession of the
Trustee; and the Borrower and
Grantor were personally served, if
applicable, with said written Notice
of Default or the written Notice of
Default was posted in a conspicu-
ous place on the real property de-
scribed in Paragraph I above, and
the Trustee has possession of proof
of such service or posting. VII. The
Trustee whose name and address
are set forth below will provide in
writing to anyone requesting it, a
statement of all costs and fees due
at any time prior to the sale. VIII.
The effect of the sale will be to de-
prive the Grantor and all those who
hold by, through or under the Gran-
tor of all their interest in the above-
described property. IX. Anyone hav-
ing any objections to this sale on
any grounds whatsoever will be af-
forded an opportunity to be heard
as to those objections if they bring a
lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant
to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring
such a lawsuit may result in a waiv-
er of any proper grounds for invali-
dating the Trustee’s sale. X. NO-
TICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TEN-
ANTS - The purchaser at the trus-
tee’s sale is entitled to possession
of the property on the 20th day fol-
lowing the sale, as against the gran-
tor under the Deed of Trust (the
owner) and anyone having an inter-
est junior to the Deed of Trust, in-
cluding occupants who are not ten-
ants. After the 20th day following
the sale the purchaser has the right
to evict occupants who are not ten-
ants by summary proceedings under
chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-
cupied property, the purchaser shall
provide a tenant with written notice
in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
If you are a servicemember or a de-
pendent of a servicemember, you
may be entitled to certain protec-
tions under the federal Service-
members Civil Relief Act and any
comparable state laws regarding the
risk of foreclosure. If you believe
you may be entitled to these pro-
tections, please contact our office
immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE
FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORE-
CLOSURE SALE OF YOUR
HOME. You have only 20 DAYS
from the recording date on this no-
tice to pursue mediation. DO NOT
DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING
COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY
LICENSED IN WASHINGTON
NOW to assess your situation and
refer you to mediation if you are eli-
gible and it may help you save your
home. See below for safe sources
of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE
Housing counselors and legal as-
sistance may be available at little or
no cost to you. If you would like as-
sistance in determining your rights
and opportunities to keep your
house, you may contact the follow-
ing: The statewide foreclosure hot-
line for assistance and referral to
housing counselors recommended
by the Housing Finance Commis-
sion Telephone: 1-877-894-
HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site:
http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/
homeownership/
post_purchase_counselors_foreclo
sure.htm The United States De-
partment of Housing and Urban De-
velopment Telephone: 1-800-569-
4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/
offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-
dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se
archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The
statewide civil legal aid hotline for
assistance and referrals to other
housing counselors and attorneys
Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web
site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COL-
LECT A DEBT AND ANY INFOR-
MATION OBTAINED WILL BE
USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dat-
ed: 12/23/2019 CLEAR RECON
CORP., as Successor Trustee For
additional information or service you
may contact: Clear Recon Corp
9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100
Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone:
(206) 707-9599
EXHIBIT “1”
NAME
ADDRESS
ESTATE OF FRANK J WOODALL,
DECEASED
% MARK WOODALL
5701 W CHESTNUT AVE APT. 4
YAKIMA WA 98908
ESTATE OF FRANK J WOODALL,
DECEASED
% MARK WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA WA 98903
FRANK J WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA WA 98903
HEIRS & DEVISEES OF FRANK J
WOODALL, DECEASED
% MARK WOODALL
5701 W CHESTNUT AVE APT. 4
YAKIMA WA 98908
HEIRS & DEVISEES OF FRANK J
WOODALL, DECEASED
% MARK WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA WA 98903
HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF
FRANK J WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA WA 98903
HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF
FRANK J WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA, WA 98903
HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF
FRANK J. WOODALL
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD.
YAKIMA, WA 98903
HEIRS AND DEVISEESOF FRANK
JOSEPH WOODALL, DECEASED
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA, WA 98903
JACKIE BROGDON
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD.
YAKIMA, WA 98903
JACKIE BROGDON
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA WA 98903
JACKIE BROGDON
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA, WA 98903
KATHY S WOODALL
1611 TURPIN ST
ANCHORAGE, AK 99504-2558
MARK A WOODALL
12531 FREITAG CIR
ANCHORAGE, AK 99516-3218
MARK A WOODALL
6509 CRESTIFIELDS RD
YAKIMA, WA 98903
MARK A WOODALL, PR, ESTATE
OF FRANK JOSEPH WOODALL,
DECEASED, C/O LYON WEIGAND
& GUSTAFSON, PS ATTN: DAVID
MACK
222 N. 3RD STREET
YAKIMA, WA 98901
THE ESTATE OF FRANK JOSEPH
WOODALL, DECEASED
6509 CRESTFIELDS RD
YAKIMA, WA 98903
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8 and 29, 2020
