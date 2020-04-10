Trustee Sale # 077058-WA Title #

180566085 Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Grantor(s): FRANK J WOODALL

AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JACK-­

IE BROGDON AN UNMARRIED

WOMAN Grantee(s): TRUSTEE

SERVICES INC., as Trustee Cur-­

rent beneficiary of the deed of trust:

Solarity Credit Union Current trus-­

tee of the deed of trust: CLEAR RE-­

CON CORP. Current mortgage ser-­

vicer of the deed of trust: Solarity

Credit Union Reference number of

the deed of trust: 7963071 Parcel

number(s): 181332-44415 LOT 5,

PLAT OF APPLE BLOSSOM -

PHASE 1 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY

GIVEN that the undersigned,

CLEAR RECON CORP., 9311 S.E.

36th Street, Suite 100, Mercer Is-­

land, WA 98040, Trustee will on 5/

8/2020 at 9:00 AM AT THE MAIN

ENTRANCE OF THE YAKIMA

COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128

NORTH 2ND STREET, YAKIMA,

WA 98901 sell at public auction to

the highest and best bidder, pay-­

able, in the form of cash, or cash-­

ier’s check or certified checks from

federally or State chartered banks,

at the time of sale, the following de-­

scribed real property, situated in the

County of Yakima, State of Wash-­

ington, to-wit: LOT 5, PLAT OF AP-­

PLE BLOSSOM PHASE 1. RE-­

CORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S

FILE NO. 7533264, RECORDS OF

YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHING-­

TON. Commonly known as: 6509

CRESTFIELDS RD YAKIMA WA

98903 which is subject to that cer-­

tain Deed of Trust dated 11/7/2017,

recorded 11/9/2017, as Auditor’s

File No. 7963071, , records of Yaki-­

ma County, Washington, from

FRANK J WOODALL AN UNMAR-­

RIED MAN AND JACKIE BROG-­

DON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN,

as Grantor(s), to TRUSTEE SER-­

VICES INC., as Trustee, to secure

an obligation in favor of SOLARITY

CREDIT UNION, as Beneficiary, the

beneficial interest in which was as-­

signed to N/A, under an Assignment

recorded under Auditor’s File No N/

A. II. No action commenced by the

Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or

the Beneficiary’s successor is now

pending to seek satisfaction of the

obligation in any Court by reason of

the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default

on the obligation secured by the

Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The

default(s) for which this foreclosure

is made is/are as follows: Failure to

pay when due the following

amounts which are now in arrears:

$30,274.80 IV. The sum owing on

the obligation secured by the Deed

of Trust is: The principal sum of

$210,274.97, together with interest

as provided in the Note from 5/1/

2018, and such other costs and fees

as are provided by statute. V. The

above described real property will

be sold to satisfy the expense of

sale and the obligation secured by

the Deed of Trust as provided by

statute. Said sale will be made with-­

out warranty, expressed or implied,

regarding title, possession or en-­

cumbrances on 5/8/2020. The de-­

faults referred to in Paragraph III

must be cured by 4/27/2020, (11

days before the sale date) to cause

a discontinuance of the sale. The

sale will be discontinued and termi-­

nated if at any time before 4/27/

2020 (11 days before the sale) the

default as set forth in Paragraph III

is cured and the Trustee’s fees and

costs are paid. Payment must be in

cash or with cashiers or certified

checks from a State or federally

chartered bank. The sale may be

terminated any time after the 4/27/

2020 (11 days before the sale date)

and before the sale, by the Borrow-­

er or Grantor or the or the Grantor’s

successor interest or the holder of

any recorded junior lien or encum-­

brance by paying the principal and

interest secured by the Deed of

Trust, plus costs, fees and advanc-­

es, if any, made pursuant to the

terms of the obligation and/or Deed

of Trust and curing all other de-­

faults. VI. A written Notice of De-­

fault was transmitted by the Benefi-­

ciary or Trustee to the Borrower and

Grantor at the following

address(es): SEE ATTACHED EX-­

HIBIT “1” by both first class and cer-­

tified mail on 11/21/2019, proof of

which is in the possession of the

Trustee; and the Borrower and

Grantor were personally served, if

applicable, with said written Notice

of Default or the written Notice of

Default was posted in a conspicu-­

ous place on the real property de-­

scribed in Paragraph I above, and

the Trustee has possession of proof

of such service or posting. VII. The

Trustee whose name and address

are set forth below will provide in

writing to anyone requesting it, a

statement of all costs and fees due

at any time prior to the sale. VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to de-­

prive the Grantor and all those who

hold by, through or under the Gran-­

tor of all their interest in the above-

described property. IX. Anyone hav-­

ing any objections to this sale on

any grounds whatsoever will be af-­

forded an opportunity to be heard

as to those objections if they bring a

lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant

to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring

such a lawsuit may result in a waiv-­

er of any proper grounds for invali-­

dating the Trustee’s sale. X. NO-­

TICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TEN-­

ANTS - The purchaser at the trus-­

tee’s sale is entitled to possession

of the property on the 20th day fol-­

lowing the sale, as against the gran-­

tor under the Deed of Trust (the

owner) and anyone having an inter-­

est junior to the Deed of Trust, in-­

cluding occupants who are not ten-­

ants. After the 20th day following

the sale the purchaser has the right

to evict occupants who are not ten-­

ants by summary proceedings under

chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-­

cupied property, the purchaser shall

provide a tenant with written notice

in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a de-­

pendent of a servicemember, you

may be entitled to certain protec-­

tions under the federal Service-­

members Civil Relief Act and any

comparable state laws regarding the

risk of foreclosure. If you believe

you may be entitled to these pro-­

tections, please contact our office

immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE

FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORE-­

CLOSURE SALE OF YOUR

HOME. You have only 20 DAYS

from the recording date on this no-­

tice to pursue mediation. DO NOT

DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING

COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY

LICENSED IN WASHINGTON

NOW to assess your situation and

refer you to mediation if you are eli-­

gible and it may help you save your

home. See below for safe sources

of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal as-­

sistance may be available at little or

no cost to you. If you would like as-­

sistance in determining your rights

and opportunities to keep your

house, you may contact the follow-­

ing: The statewide foreclosure hot-­

line for assistance and referral to

housing counselors recommended

by the Housing Finance Commis-­

sion Telephone: 1-877-894-

HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/

homeownership/

post_purchase_counselors_foreclo

sure.htm The United States De-­

partment of Housing and Urban De-­

velopment Telephone: 1-800-569-

4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/

offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-­

dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se

archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The

statewide civil legal aid hotline for

assistance and referrals to other

housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web

site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COL-­

LECT A DEBT AND ANY INFOR-­

MATION OBTAINED WILL BE

USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dat-­

ed: 12/23/2019 CLEAR RECON

CORP., as Successor Trustee For

additional information or service you

may contact: Clear Recon Corp

9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100

Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone:

(206) 707-9599

EXHIBIT “1”

NAME

ADDRESS

ESTATE OF FRANK J WOODALL,

DECEASED

% MARK WOODALL

5701 W CHESTNUT AVE APT. 4

YAKIMA WA 98908

ESTATE OF FRANK J WOODALL,

DECEASED

% MARK WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA WA 98903

FRANK J WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA WA 98903

HEIRS & DEVISEES OF FRANK J

WOODALL, DECEASED

% MARK WOODALL

5701 W CHESTNUT AVE APT. 4

YAKIMA WA 98908

HEIRS & DEVISEES OF FRANK J

WOODALL, DECEASED

% MARK WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA WA 98903

HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF

FRANK J WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA WA 98903

HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF

FRANK J WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA, WA 98903

HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF

FRANK J. WOODALL

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD.

YAKIMA, WA 98903

HEIRS AND DEVISEESOF FRANK

JOSEPH WOODALL, DECEASED

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA, WA 98903

JACKIE BROGDON

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD.

YAKIMA, WA 98903

JACKIE BROGDON

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA WA 98903

JACKIE BROGDON

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA, WA 98903

KATHY S WOODALL

1611 TURPIN ST

ANCHORAGE, AK 99504-2558

MARK A WOODALL

12531 FREITAG CIR

ANCHORAGE, AK 99516-3218

MARK A WOODALL

6509 CRESTIFIELDS RD

YAKIMA, WA 98903

MARK A WOODALL, PR, ESTATE

OF FRANK JOSEPH WOODALL,

DECEASED, C/O LYON WEIGAND

& GUSTAFSON, PS ATTN: DAVID

MACK

222 N. 3RD STREET

YAKIMA, WA 98901

THE ESTATE OF FRANK JOSEPH

WOODALL, DECEASED

6509 CRESTFIELDS RD

YAKIMA, WA 98903

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8 and 29, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.