Trustee Sale # 084527-WA Title #
190994476-WA-MSW Notice of
Trustee’s Sale Grantor(s): ANGELA
K HUBACEK, A SINGLE WOMAN
Grantee(s): VALLEY TITLE GUAR-
ANTEE, as Trustee Current benefi-
ciary of the deed of trust: EVER-
GREEN MONEYSOURCE MORT-
GAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVER-
GREEN HOME LOANS Current
trustee of the deed of trust: CLEAR
RECON CORP Current mortgage
servicer of the deed of trust: Cenlar
FSB Reference number of the deed
of trust: 7959627 Parcel number(s):
191330-22443 Lot 17, Blk 2, DE-
ATLEY PARK ADDITION I. NO-
TICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
undersigned, CLEAR RECON
CORP, 9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite
100, Mercer Island, WA 98040,
Trustee will on 4/17/2020 at 10:00
AM OUTSIDE THE MAIN EN-
TRANCE TO THE YAKIMA
COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128 N.
2ND ST., YAKIMA, WA 98901 sell
at public auction to the highest and
best bidder, payable, in the form of
cash, or cashier’s check or certified
checks from federally or State char-
tered banks, at the time of sale, the
following described real property,
situated in the County of Yakima,
State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 17,
Block 2, DEATLEY PARK ADDI-
TION, recorded in Volume “L” of
Plats, Page 8, records of Yakima
County, Washington. Commonly
known as: 803 S 3RD AVE YAKI-
MA, WA 98902 which is subject to
that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/
2/2017, recorded 10/5/2017, as Au-
ditor’s File No. 7959627, , records
of Yakima County, Washington,
from ANGELA K HUBACEK, A SIN-
GLE WOMAN, as Grantor(s), to
VALLEY TITLE GUARANTEE, as
Trustee, to secure an obligation in
favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRON-
IC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,
INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE
FOR EVERGREEN MONEY-
SOURCE MORTGAGE COMPA-
NY, BENEFICIARY OF THE SE-
CURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUC-
CESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as
Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in
which was assigned to EVER-
GREEN MONEYSOURCE MORT-
GAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVER-
GREEN HOME LOANS, under an
Assignment recorded under Audi-
tor’s File No 7999610. II. No action
commenced by the Beneficiary of
the Deed of Trust or the Benefici-
ary’s successor is now pending to
seek satisfaction of the obligation in
any Court by reason of the Borrow-
er’s or Grantor’s default on the obli-
gation secured by the Deed of
Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s)
for which this foreclosure is made
is/are as follows: Failure to pay
when due the following amounts
which are now in arrears:
$12,981.19 IV. The sum owing on
the obligation secured by the Deed
of Trust is: The principal sum of
$118,076.63, together with interest
as provided in the Note from 1/1/
2019, and such other costs and fees
as are provided by statute. V. The
above described real property will
be sold to satisfy the expense of
sale and the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust as provided by
statute. Said sale will be made with-
out warranty, expressed or implied,
regarding title, possession or en-
cumbrances on 4/17/2020. The de-
faults referred to in Paragraph III
must be cured by 4/6/2020, (11
days before the sale date) to cause
a discontinuance of the sale. The
sale will be discontinued and termi-
nated if at any time before 4/6/2020
(11 days before the sale) the default
as set forth in Paragraph III is cured
and the Trustee’s fees and costs
are paid. Payment must be in cash
or with cashiers or certified checks
from a State or federally chartered
bank. The sale may be terminated
any time after the 4/6/2020 (11 days
before the sale date) and before the
sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or
the or the Grantor’s successor inter-
est or the holder of any recorded
junior lien or encumbrance by pay-
ing the principal and interest se-
cured by the Deed of Trust, plus
costs, fees and advances, if any,
made pursuant to the terms of the
obligation and/or Deed of Trust and
curing all other defaults. VI. A writ-
ten Notice of Default was transmit-
ted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to
the Borrower and Grantor at the fol-
lowing address(es): SEE AT-
TACHED EXHIBIT “1” by both first
class and certified mail on 10/18/
2019, proof of which is in the pos-
session of the Trustee; and the Bor-
rower and Grantor were personally
served, if applicable, with said writ-
ten Notice of Default or the written
Notice of Default was posted in a
conspicuous place on the real prop-
erty described in Paragraph I above,
and the Trustee has possession of
proof of such service or posting. VII.
The Trustee whose name and ad-
dress are set forth below will pro-
vide in writing to anyone requesting
it, a statement of all costs and fees
due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII. The effect of the sale will be to
deprive the Grantor and all those
who hold by, through or under the
Grantor of all their interest in the
above-described property. IX. Any-
one having any objections to this
sale on any grounds whatsoever will
be afforded an opportunity to be
heard as to those objections if they
bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale
pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure
to bring such a lawsuit may result in
a waiver of any proper grounds for
invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.
NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR
TENANTS - The purchaser at the
trustee’s sale is entitled to posses-
sion of the property on the 20th day
following the sale, as against the
grantor under the Deed of Trust (the
owner) and anyone having an inter-
est junior to the Deed of Trust, in-
cluding occupants who are not ten-
ants. After the 20th day following
the sale the purchaser has the right
to evict occupants who are not ten-
ants by summary proceedings under
chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-
cupied property, the purchaser shall
provide a tenant with written notice
in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
If you are a servicemember or a de-
pendent of a servicemember, you
may be entitled to certain protec-
tions under the federal Service-
members Civil Relief Act and any
comparable state laws regarding the
risk of foreclosure. If you believe
you may be entitled to these pro-
tections, please contact our office
immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE
FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORE-
CLOSURE SALE OF YOUR
HOME. You have only 20 DAYS
from the recording date on this no-
tice to pursue mediation. DO NOT
DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING
COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY
LICENSED IN WASHINGTON
NOW to assess your situation and
refer you to mediation if you are eli-
gible and it may help you save your
home. See below for safe sources
of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE
Housing counselors and legal as-
sistance may be available at little or
no cost to you. If you would like as-
sistance in determining your rights
and opportunities to keep your
house, you may contact the follow-
ing: The statewide foreclosure hot-
line for assistance and referral to
housing counselors recommended
by the Housing Finance Commis-
sion Telephone: 1-877-894-
HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site:
http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/
homeownership/
post_purchase_counselors_foreclo
sure.htm The United States De-
partment of Housing and Urban De-
velopment Telephone: 1-800-569-
4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/
offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-
dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se
archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The
statewide civil legal aid hotline for
assistance and referrals to other
housing counselors and attorneys
Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web
site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COL-
LECT A DEBT AND ANY INFOR-
MATION OBTAINED WILL BE
USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dat-
ed: 12/6/2019 CLEAR RECON
CORP, as Successor Trustee For
additional information or service you
may contact: Clear Recon Corp
9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100
Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone:
(206) 707-9599
EXHIBIT “1”
NAME
ADDRESS
ANGELA HUBACEK
803 S 3RD AVE
YAKIMA, WA 98902
ANGELA HUBACEK
PO BOX 184
WIHRAM, WA 98673
ANGELA K HUBACEK
803 S 3RD AVE
YAKIMA, WA 98902
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 18 and April 8, 2020
