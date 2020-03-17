Trustee Sale # 084527-WA Title #

190994476-WA-MSW Notice of

Trustee’s Sale Grantor(s): ANGELA

K HUBACEK, A SINGLE WOMAN

Grantee(s): VALLEY TITLE GUAR-­

ANTEE, as Trustee Current benefi-­

ciary of the deed of trust: EVER-­

GREEN MONEYSOURCE MORT-­

GAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVER-­

GREEN HOME LOANS Current

trustee of the deed of trust: CLEAR

RECON CORP Current mortgage

servicer of the deed of trust: Cenlar

FSB Reference number of the deed

of trust: 7959627 Parcel number(s):

191330-22443 Lot 17, Blk 2, DE-­

ATLEY PARK ADDITION I. NO-­

TICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the

undersigned, CLEAR RECON

CORP, 9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite

100, Mercer Island, WA 98040,

Trustee will on 4/17/2020 at 10:00

AM OUTSIDE THE MAIN EN-­

TRANCE TO THE YAKIMA

COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128 N.

2ND ST., YAKIMA, WA 98901 sell

at public auction to the highest and

best bidder, payable, in the form of

cash, or cashier’s check or certified

checks from federally or State char-­

tered banks, at the time of sale, the

following described real property,

situated in the County of Yakima,

State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 17,

Block 2, DEATLEY PARK ADDI-­

TION, recorded in Volume “L” of

Plats, Page 8, records of Yakima

County, Washington. Commonly

known as: 803 S 3RD AVE YAKI-­

MA, WA 98902 which is subject to

that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/

2/2017, recorded 10/5/2017, as Au-­

ditor’s File No. 7959627, , records

of Yakima County, Washington,

from ANGELA K HUBACEK, A SIN-­

GLE WOMAN, as Grantor(s), to

VALLEY TITLE GUARANTEE, as

Trustee, to secure an obligation in

favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRON-­

IC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,

INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE

FOR EVERGREEN MONEY-­

SOURCE MORTGAGE COMPA-­

NY, BENEFICIARY OF THE SE-­

CURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUC-­

CESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as

Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in

which was assigned to EVER-­

GREEN MONEYSOURCE MORT-­

GAGE COMPANY D/B/A EVER-­

GREEN HOME LOANS, under an

Assignment recorded under Audi-­

tor’s File No 7999610. II. No action

commenced by the Beneficiary of

the Deed of Trust or the Benefici-­

ary’s successor is now pending to

seek satisfaction of the obligation in

any Court by reason of the Borrow-­

er’s or Grantor’s default on the obli-­

gation secured by the Deed of

Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s)

for which this foreclosure is made

is/are as follows: Failure to pay

when due the following amounts

which are now in arrears:

$12,981.19 IV. The sum owing on

the obligation secured by the Deed

of Trust is: The principal sum of

$118,076.63, together with interest

as provided in the Note from 1/1/

2019, and such other costs and fees

as are provided by statute. V. The

above described real property will

be sold to satisfy the expense of

sale and the obligation secured by

the Deed of Trust as provided by

statute. Said sale will be made with-­

out warranty, expressed or implied,

regarding title, possession or en-­

cumbrances on 4/17/2020. The de-­

faults referred to in Paragraph III

must be cured by 4/6/2020, (11

days before the sale date) to cause

a discontinuance of the sale. The

sale will be discontinued and termi-­

nated if at any time before 4/6/2020

(11 days before the sale) the default

as set forth in Paragraph III is cured

and the Trustee’s fees and costs

are paid. Payment must be in cash

or with cashiers or certified checks

from a State or federally chartered

bank. The sale may be terminated

any time after the 4/6/2020 (11 days

before the sale date) and before the

sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or

the or the Grantor’s successor inter-­

est or the holder of any recorded

junior lien or encumbrance by pay-­

ing the principal and interest se-­

cured by the Deed of Trust, plus

costs, fees and advances, if any,

made pursuant to the terms of the

obligation and/or Deed of Trust and

curing all other defaults. VI. A writ-­

ten Notice of Default was transmit-­

ted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to

the Borrower and Grantor at the fol-­

lowing address(es): SEE AT-­

TACHED EXHIBIT “1” by both first

class and certified mail on 10/18/

2019, proof of which is in the pos-­

session of the Trustee; and the Bor-­

rower and Grantor were personally

served, if applicable, with said writ-­

ten Notice of Default or the written

Notice of Default was posted in a

conspicuous place on the real prop-­

erty described in Paragraph I above,

and the Trustee has possession of

proof of such service or posting. VII.

The Trustee whose name and ad-­

dress are set forth below will pro-­

vide in writing to anyone requesting

it, a statement of all costs and fees

due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to

deprive the Grantor and all those

who hold by, through or under the

Grantor of all their interest in the

above-described property. IX. Any-­

one having any objections to this

sale on any grounds whatsoever will

be afforded an opportunity to be

heard as to those objections if they

bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale

pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure

to bring such a lawsuit may result in

a waiver of any proper grounds for

invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR

TENANTS - The purchaser at the

trustee’s sale is entitled to posses-­

sion of the property on the 20th day

following the sale, as against the

grantor under the Deed of Trust (the

owner) and anyone having an inter-­

est junior to the Deed of Trust, in-­

cluding occupants who are not ten-­

ants. After the 20th day following

the sale the purchaser has the right

to evict occupants who are not ten-­

ants by summary proceedings under

chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-­

cupied property, the purchaser shall

provide a tenant with written notice

in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a de-­

pendent of a servicemember, you

may be entitled to certain protec-­

tions under the federal Service-­

members Civil Relief Act and any

comparable state laws regarding the

risk of foreclosure. If you believe

you may be entitled to these pro-­

tections, please contact our office

immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE

FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORE-­

CLOSURE SALE OF YOUR

HOME. You have only 20 DAYS

from the recording date on this no-­

tice to pursue mediation. DO NOT

DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING

COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY

LICENSED IN WASHINGTON

NOW to assess your situation and

refer you to mediation if you are eli-­

gible and it may help you save your

home. See below for safe sources

of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal as-­

sistance may be available at little or

no cost to you. If you would like as-­

sistance in determining your rights

and opportunities to keep your

house, you may contact the follow-­

ing: The statewide foreclosure hot-­

line for assistance and referral to

housing counselors recommended

by the Housing Finance Commis-­

sion Telephone: 1-877-894-

HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/

homeownership/

post_purchase_counselors_foreclo

sure.htm The United States De-­

partment of Housing and Urban De-­

velopment Telephone: 1-800-569-

4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/

offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-­

dex.cfm?webListAction=search&se

archstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The

statewide civil legal aid hotline for

assistance and referrals to other

housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web

site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COL-­

LECT A DEBT AND ANY INFOR-­

MATION OBTAINED WILL BE

USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dat-­

ed: 12/6/2019 CLEAR RECON

CORP, as Successor Trustee For

additional information or service you

may contact: Clear Recon Corp

9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100

Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone:

(206) 707-9599

EXHIBIT “1”

NAME

ADDRESS

ANGELA HUBACEK

803 S 3RD AVE

YAKIMA, WA 98902

ANGELA HUBACEK

PO BOX 184

WIHRAM, WA 98673

ANGELA K HUBACEK

803 S 3RD AVE

YAKIMA, WA 98902

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 18 and April 8, 2020

