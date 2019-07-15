TS No WA05000190-18-1 TO No 180351910-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: ROBERT CLINE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: as Instrument Number 7643445 Parcel Number: 151617-21007 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 3, 2019, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 16 NORTH, RANGE 15, E.W.M., LYING NORTH OF ROCK CREEK AND THE EAST OF THE NACHES RIVER AND WEST OF THE STATE HIGHWAY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PREMISES, SAID POINT BEING THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY BANK OF ROCK CREEK AND THE WESTERLY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 180 FEET ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF THE STATE HIGHWAY; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY AT RIGHT ANGLES, TO THE NACHES RIVER, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET, MORE OR LESS; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID RIVER TO NORTHERLY LINE OF ROCK CREEK; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY 100 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 151617-21007 More commonly known as 14712 STATE ROUTE 410, NACHES, WA 98937 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 19, 2009, executed by ROBERT CLINE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION as original Beneficiary recorded February 25, 2009 as Instrument No. 7643445 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust and recorded August 15, 2018 as Instrument Number 7989976 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Yakima County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the moveout by all mortgagors from the property, ceasing to use the property as the principal residence, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of December 31, 2018 $225,814.48 Interest due through December 31, 2018 $6,549.64 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE: $232,364.12 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: February 19, 2009 Note Amount:$420,000.00 Interest Paid To: February 15, 2018 Next Due Date: March 15, 2018 Current Beneficiary: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 2900 ESPERANZA CROSSING, AUSTIN, TX 78758 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $225,814.48, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on May 3, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by April 22, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before April 22, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the April 22, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS BARBARA L CLINE 5020 LAKESHORE BLVD SPC 35, LAKEPORT, CA 95453 BARBARA L CLINE 14712 STATE ROUTE 410, NACHES, WA 98937 ROBERT CLINE 14712 STATE ROUTE 410, NACHES, WA 98937 ROBERT CLINE 5020 LAKESHORE BLVD SPC 35, LAKEPORT, CA 95453 by both first class and certified mail on October 26, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted October 26, 2018 in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: December 26,2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 ISL Number 54443, Pub Dates: 04/03/2019, 04/24/2019, SUNNYSIDE DAILY SUN NEWS
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 3 and 24, 2019
