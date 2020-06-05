TS No WA08000304-19-1 TO No
191242234 NOTICE OF TRUS-
TEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE
REVISED CODE OF WASHING-
TON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.
Grantor: EVELYN L. REBHAN, AS
HER SEPARATE ESTATE Current
Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust:
Metropolitan Life Insurance Com-
pany Original Trustee of the Deed
of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TI-
TLE Current Trustee of the Deed of
Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trus-
tee Corps Current Mortgage Ser-
vicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez
LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC
DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Reference Number of the Deed of
Trust: Instrument No. 7605665 Par-
cel Number: 191117-41404 I. NO-
TICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
July 6, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main En-
trance, Yakima County Courthouse,
128 North 2nd Street, Yakima, WA
98901, MTC Financial Inc. dba
Trustee Corps, the undersigned
Trustee, will sell at public auction to
the highest and best bidder, pay-
able, in the form of cash, or cash-
ier’s check or certified checks from
federally or State chartered banks,
at the time of sale the following de-
scribed real property, situated in the
County of Yakima, State of Wash-
ington, to-wit: LOT 1 OF SHORT
PLAT RECORDED UNDER
AUDITOR`S FILE NUMBER
7569749, RECORDS OF YAKIMA
COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITU-
ATE IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE
OF WASHINGTON. APN: 191117-
41404 More commonly known as
3530 ASHUE ROAD, WAPATO,
WA 98951 which is subject to that
certain Deed of Trust dated March
3, 2008, executed by EVELYN L.
REBHAN, AS HER SEPARATE
ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure
obligations in favor of MORTGAGE
ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., as designated
nominee for ADVANTIX LENDING
INC., Beneficiary of the security in-
strument, its successors and as-
signs, recorded April 1, 2008 as In-
strument No. 7605665 and the ben-
eficial interest was assigned to
METLIFE LIFE INSURANCE COM-
PANY and recorded May 20, 2019
as Instrument Number 8015332 of
official records in the Office of the
Recorder of Yakima County, Wash-
ington. II. No action commenced by
Metropolitan Life Insurance Com-
pany, the current Beneficiary of the
Deed of Trust is now pending to
seek satisfaction of the obligation in
any Court by reason of the Borrow-
ers’ or Grantors’ default on the obli-
gation secured by the Deed of
Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s)
for which this foreclosure is made
is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY
WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING
AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN
ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAY-
MENT INFORMATION From July 1,
2019 To February 27, 2020 Number
of Payments 7 $984.69 1 $1,010.08
Total $7,902.91 LATE CHARGE IN-
FORMATION July 1, 2019 February
27, 2020 $465.92 PROMISSORY
NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated:
March 3, 2008 Note Amount
$140,000.00 Interest Paid To: June
1, 2019 Next Due Date: July 1,
2019 Current Beneficiary: Metro-
politan Life Insurance Company
Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107
Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite
300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The
sum owing on the obligation se-
cured by the Deed of Trust is: The
principal sum of $145,499.72, to-
gether with interest as provided in
the Note or other instrument se-
cured, and such other costs and
fees as are due under the Note or
other instrument secured, and as
are provided by statute. V. The
above described real property will
be sold to satisfy the expense of
sale and the obligation secured by
the Deed of Trust as provided by
statute. Said sale will be made with-
out warranty, expressed or implied,
regarding title, possession or en-
cumbrances on July 6, 2020. The
defaults referred to in Paragraph III
must be cured by June 25, 2020,
(11 days before the sale date) to
cause a discontinuance of the sale.
The sale will be discontinued and
terminated if at any time before
June 25, 2020 (11 days before the
sale) the default as set forth in Par-
agraph III is cured and the Trustees’
fees and costs are paid. Payment
must be in cash or with cashiers’ or
certified checks from a State or fed-
erally chartered bank. The sale may
be terminated any time after the
June 25, 2020 (11 days before the
sale date) and before the sale, by
the Borrower or Grantor or the hold-
er of any recorded junior lien or en-
cumbrance by paying the entire
principal and interest secured by the
Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and
advances, if any, made pursuant to
the terms of the obligation and/or
Deed of Trust, and curing all other
defaults. VI. A written Notice of De-
fault was transmitted by the current
Beneficiary, Metropolitan Life Insu-
rance Company or Trustee to the
Borrower and Grantor at the follow-
ing address(es): ADDRESS EVE-
LYN L REBHAN 3530 ASHUE
ROAD, WAPATO, WA 98951 EVE-
LYN L REBHAN 300 ALPS RD
UNIT 1008, MOXEE, WA 98936
EVELYN L REBHAN 300 ALPS RD
UNIT 1044, MOXEE, WA 98936
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EVELYN
L REBHAN 3530 ASHUE ROAD,
WAPATO, WA 98951 by both first
class and certified mail on January
24, 2020, proof of which is in the
possession of the Trustee; and the
Borrower and Grantor were person-
ally served with said written Notice
of Default or the written Notice of
Default was posted in a conspicu-
ous place January 24, 2020 on the
real property described in Para-
graph I above, and the Trustee has
possession of proof of such service
or posting. VII. The Trustee whose
name and address are set forth be-
low will provide in writing to anyone
requesting it, a statement of all
costs and fees due at any time prior
to the sale. VIII. The effect of the
sale will be to deprive the Grantor
and all those who hold by, through
or under the Grantor of all their
interest in the above described
property. IX. Anyone having any ob-
jections to this sale on any grounds
whatsoever will be afforded an op-
portunity to be heard as to those ob-
jections if they bring a lawsuit to re-
strain the sale pursuant to RCW
61.24.130. Failure to bring such a
lawsuit may result in a waiver of any
proper grounds for invalidating the
Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occu-
pants or Tenants. The purchaser at
the Trustee’s sale is entitled to pos-
session of the property on the 20th
day following the sale, as against
the Grantor under the deed of trust
(the owner) and anyone having an
interest junior to the deed of trust,
including occupants who are not
tenants. After the 20th day following
the sale the purchaser has the right
to evict occupants who are not ten-
ants by summary proceedings under
chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-
cupied property, the purchaser shall
provide a tenant with written notice
in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
Notice to Borrower(s) who received
a letter under RCW 61.24.031:
THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP
BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE
SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have
only 20 DAYS from the recording
date on this notice to pursue medi-
ation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT
A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN
ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASH-
INGTON NOW to assess your situ-
ation and refer you to mediation if
you might eligible and it may help
you save your home. See below for
safe sources of help. SEEKING AS-
SISTANCE Housing counselors and
legal assistance may be available at
little or no cost to you. If you would
like assistance in determining your
rights and opportunities to keep
your house, you may contact the
following: The statewide foreclosure
hotline for assistance and referral to
housing counselors recommended
by the Housing Finance Commis-
sion: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or
(800) 606-4819 Website:
www.wshfc.org The United States
Department of Housing and Urban
Development: Telephone: (800)
569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov
The statewide civil legal aid hotline
for assistance and referrals to other
housing counselors and attorneys:
Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Web-
site: www.homeownership.wa.gov
Dated: February 28, 2020 MTC Fi-
nancial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as
Duly Appointed Successor Trustee
By: Alan Burton, Vice President
MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee
Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620
Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Num-
ber: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800)
833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay
Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial
Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Num-
ber 70595, Pub Dates: 06/03/2020,
06/24/2020, SUNNYSIDE SUN ME-
DIA, LLC
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 3 and 24, 2020
