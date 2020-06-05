TS No WA08000304-19-1 TO No

191242234 NOTICE OF TRUS-­

TEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE

REVISED CODE OF WASHING-­

TON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: EVELYN L. REBHAN, AS

HER SEPARATE ESTATE Current

Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust:

Metropolitan Life Insurance Com-­

pany Original Trustee of the Deed

of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TI-­

TLE Current Trustee of the Deed of

Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trus-­

tee Corps Current Mortgage Ser-­

vicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez

LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC

DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Reference Number of the Deed of

Trust: Instrument No. 7605665 Par-­

cel Number: 191117-41404 I. NO-­

TICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on

July 6, 2020, 09:00 AM, Main En-­

trance, Yakima County Courthouse,

128 North 2nd Street, Yakima, WA

98901, MTC Financial Inc. dba

Trustee Corps, the undersigned

Trustee, will sell at public auction to

the highest and best bidder, pay-­

able, in the form of cash, or cash-­

ier’s check or certified checks from

federally or State chartered banks,

at the time of sale the following de-­

scribed real property, situated in the

County of Yakima, State of Wash-­

ington, to-wit: LOT 1 OF SHORT

PLAT RECORDED UNDER

AUDITOR`S FILE NUMBER

7569749, RECORDS OF YAKIMA

COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITU-­

ATE IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE

OF WASHINGTON. APN: 191117-

41404 More commonly known as

3530 ASHUE ROAD, WAPATO,

WA 98951 which is subject to that

certain Deed of Trust dated March

3, 2008, executed by EVELYN L.

REBHAN, AS HER SEPARATE

ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure

obligations in favor of MORTGAGE

ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC., as designated

nominee for ADVANTIX LENDING

INC., Beneficiary of the security in-­

strument, its successors and as-­

signs, recorded April 1, 2008 as In-­

strument No. 7605665 and the ben-­

eficial interest was assigned to

METLIFE LIFE INSURANCE COM-­

PANY and recorded May 20, 2019

as Instrument Number 8015332 of

official records in the Office of the

Recorder of Yakima County, Wash-­

ington. II. No action commenced by

Metropolitan Life Insurance Com-­

pany, the current Beneficiary of the

Deed of Trust is now pending to

seek satisfaction of the obligation in

any Court by reason of the Borrow-­

ers’ or Grantors’ default on the obli-­

gation secured by the Deed of

Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s)

for which this foreclosure is made

is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY

WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING

AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN

ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAY-­

MENT INFORMATION From July 1,

2019 To February 27, 2020 Number

of Payments 7 $984.69 1 $1,010.08

Total $7,902.91 LATE CHARGE IN-­

FORMATION July 1, 2019 February

27, 2020 $465.92 PROMISSORY

NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated:

March 3, 2008 Note Amount

$140,000.00 Interest Paid To: June

1, 2019 Next Due Date: July 1,

2019 Current Beneficiary: Metro-­

politan Life Insurance Company

Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107

Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite

300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The

sum owing on the obligation se-­

cured by the Deed of Trust is: The

principal sum of $145,499.72, to-­

gether with interest as provided in

the Note or other instrument se-­

cured, and such other costs and

fees as are due under the Note or

other instrument secured, and as

are provided by statute. V. The

above described real property will

be sold to satisfy the expense of

sale and the obligation secured by

the Deed of Trust as provided by

statute. Said sale will be made with-­

out warranty, expressed or implied,

regarding title, possession or en-­

cumbrances on July 6, 2020. The

defaults referred to in Paragraph III

must be cured by June 25, 2020,

(11 days before the sale date) to

cause a discontinuance of the sale.

The sale will be discontinued and

terminated if at any time before

June 25, 2020 (11 days before the

sale) the default as set forth in Par-­

agraph III is cured and the Trustees’

fees and costs are paid. Payment

must be in cash or with cashiers’ or

certified checks from a State or fed-­

erally chartered bank. The sale may

be terminated any time after the

June 25, 2020 (11 days before the

sale date) and before the sale, by

the Borrower or Grantor or the hold-­

er of any recorded junior lien or en-­

cumbrance by paying the entire

principal and interest secured by the

Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and

advances, if any, made pursuant to

the terms of the obligation and/or

Deed of Trust, and curing all other

defaults. VI. A written Notice of De-­

fault was transmitted by the current

Beneficiary, Metropolitan Life Insu-­

rance Company or Trustee to the

Borrower and Grantor at the follow-­

ing address(es): ADDRESS EVE-­

LYN L REBHAN 3530 ASHUE

ROAD, WAPATO, WA 98951 EVE-­

LYN L REBHAN 300 ALPS RD

UNIT 1008, MOXEE, WA 98936

EVELYN L REBHAN 300 ALPS RD

UNIT 1044, MOXEE, WA 98936

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EVELYN

L REBHAN 3530 ASHUE ROAD,

WAPATO, WA 98951 by both first

class and certified mail on January

24, 2020, proof of which is in the

possession of the Trustee; and the

Borrower and Grantor were person-­

ally served with said written Notice

of Default or the written Notice of

Default was posted in a conspicu-­

ous place January 24, 2020 on the

real property described in Para-­

graph I above, and the Trustee has

possession of proof of such service

or posting. VII. The Trustee whose

name and address are set forth be-­

low will provide in writing to anyone

requesting it, a statement of all

costs and fees due at any time prior

to the sale. VIII. The effect of the

sale will be to deprive the Grantor

and all those who hold by, through

or under the Grantor of all their

interest in the above described

property. IX. Anyone having any ob-­

jections to this sale on any grounds

whatsoever will be afforded an op-­

portunity to be heard as to those ob-­

jections if they bring a lawsuit to re-­

strain the sale pursuant to RCW

61.24.130. Failure to bring such a

lawsuit may result in a waiver of any

proper grounds for invalidating the

Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occu-­

pants or Tenants. The purchaser at

the Trustee’s sale is entitled to pos-­

session of the property on the 20th

day following the sale, as against

the Grantor under the deed of trust

(the owner) and anyone having an

interest junior to the deed of trust,

including occupants who are not

tenants. After the 20th day following

the sale the purchaser has the right

to evict occupants who are not ten-­

ants by summary proceedings under

chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-oc-­

cupied property, the purchaser shall

provide a tenant with written notice

in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Notice to Borrower(s) who received

a letter under RCW 61.24.031:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP

BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE

SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have

only 20 DAYS from the recording

date on this notice to pursue medi-­

ation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT

A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN

ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASH-­

INGTON NOW to assess your situ-­

ation and refer you to mediation if

you might eligible and it may help

you save your home. See below for

safe sources of help. SEEKING AS-­

SISTANCE Housing counselors and

legal assistance may be available at

little or no cost to you. If you would

like assistance in determining your

rights and opportunities to keep

your house, you may contact the

following: The statewide foreclosure

hotline for assistance and referral to

housing counselors recommended

by the Housing Finance Commis-­

sion: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or

(800) 606-4819 Website:

www.wshfc.org The United States

Department of Housing and Urban

Development: Telephone: (800)

569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline

for assistance and referrals to other

housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Web-­

site: www.homeownership.wa.gov

Dated: February 28, 2020 MTC Fi-­

nancial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as

Duly Appointed Successor Trustee

By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee

Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Num-­

ber: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800)

833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay

Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial

Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Num-­

ber 70595, Pub Dates: 06/03/2020,

06/24/2020, SUNNYSIDE SUN ME-­

DIA, LLC

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 3 and 24, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.