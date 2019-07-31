TS #: 17-46499
Title Order #: 02-17019596
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Grantor: JOSE LUIS URIOSTEGUI, AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Surf City Investors, LLC Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Land Home Financial Services, Inc.
Reference number of the deed of trust: 7481984
Parcel Number(s): 191318-32413
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 8/9/2019, at 10:00 AM at main entrance Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit:
LOT 14, BLOCK 42, THE TOWN OF NORTH YAKIMA, NOW YAKIMA, RECORDED IN VOLUME “A” OF PLATS, PAGE 10 AND RE-RECORDED IN VOLUME “E” OF PLATS, PAGE 1. SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Commonly known as: 805 NORTH 2ND STREET
YAKIMA, WASHINGTON 98901
which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/14/2005, recorded 11/14/2005, as Instrument No. 7481984, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 7791871 and recorded on 2/7/2013. records of Yakima County, Washington, from JOSE LUIS URIOSTEGUI, AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Grantor(s), to 1ST AMERICAN TITLE CO., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of AMERICAN GENERAL HOME EQUITY, INC., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Surf City Investors, LLC, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 7961755.
II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.
III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:
Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:
PAYMENT INFORMATION
Total Monthly Payments Due: TOTAL
May 01, 2013 - March 25, 2019 $44,059.53
Unapplied Funds:
Legal Fees Due: ($464.90)
$1,893.49
PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION
Note Dated: 11/14/2005
Note Amount: $112,177.00
Interest Paid To: 4/1/2013
Next Due Date: 5/1/2013
IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $126,975.51, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 4/1/2013, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.
V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 8/9/2019. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/29/2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/29/2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/29/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.
VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:
NAME ADDRESS
JOSE LUIS URIOSTEGUI
805 NORTH 2ND STREET
YAKIMA, WASHINGTON 98901
by both first class and certified mail on 11/14/2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 11/13/2017, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.
VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.
IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.
X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.
You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.
DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.
SEEKING ASSISTANCE - Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:
The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894HOME (1-877-894-4663)
Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287
Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD
The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys
Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/
This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.
DATED: 04/03/2019
North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee
/s/Lisa Hackney, Vice President of Trustee Operations
Address for service:
North Star Trustee, LLC
6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480
Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043
Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345
Beneficiary / Servicer Phone: 877-557-9042
PUBLISH SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 10 and 31, 2019
