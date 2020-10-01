WASHINGTON STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT (SEPA)
Preliminary Determination of NonSignificance (DNS)
CITY OF GRANGER, WASHINGTON
September 30, 2020
Description of Proposal: Adoption of the Water System Plan (WSP) for the City of Granger and Urban Growth Area (UGA). The WSP identifies recommended maintenance- and growth-related improvements to the City's water system. Construction, with potential construction-related impacts, will be necessary to implement the WSP recommendations. Further environmental review is required for all non-exempt construction activities, and project specific checklist responses will be provided at that time.
Proponent: City of Granger Department of Public Works
503 Main Street
Granger, WA 98932
Contact: Jodie Luke, Public Works Superintendent
Project Location: The proposed water system improvements are located throughout the incorporated and unincorporated areas within the City of Granger and Urban Growth Area boundary and are shown on maps within the Water System Plan.
The City of Granger 2021 Water System Plan, Exhibit #1.
Lead Agency: City of Granger
(509) 854-1725
102 Main Street - PO Box 1100
Granger, WA 98932
The lead agency has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
___There is no comment period for this DNS
___This DNS is issued after using the optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355. There is no further comment period on the DNS.
_X_This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below.
SEPA Responsible official: Jose Trevino, Mayor
Position/Title: Mayor of the City of Granger
Address: 102 Main Street, P.O. Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932
Phone: (509) 854-1725
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
Published: September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
