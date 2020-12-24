WASHINGTON STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
NOTICE OF RETENTION
CITY OF GRANGER, WASHINGTON
December 23, 2020
The City of Granger issued a Determination of Significance (DNS) on December 16th for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). This retention concerns a SEPA review for a non-project action for the Adoption of the City of Granger 2021 Water System Plan (WSP).
Description of Proposal: Adoption of the Water System Plan (WSP) for the City of Granger and Urban Growth Area (UGA). The WSP identifies recommended maintenance- and growth-related improvements to the City's water system. Construction, with potential construction-related impacts, will be necessary to implement the WSP recommendations. Further environmental review is required for all non-exempt construction activities, and project specific checklist responses will be provided at that time.
Project Location: The proposed water system improvements are located throughout the incorporated and unincorporated areas within the City of Granger and Urban Growth Area boundary and are shown on maps within the Water System Plan.
The City of Granger 2021 Water System Plan
Lead Agency: City of Granger
(509) 854-1725
102 Main Street - PO Box 1100
Granger, WA 98932Phone Number: (509) 854-1725
File Number: WSP 2021
The lead agency has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This threshold determination is hereby:
X Retained.
0 Modified.
0 Withdrawn.
SEPA Responsible official: Jose Trevino, Mayor
Position/Title: Mayor of the City of Granger
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUPLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 23, 2020
