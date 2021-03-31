WASHINGTON STATE SUPERIOR COURT
YAKIMA COUNTY
JOSE LUCIANO and JOSEFIINA BLANCA LUCIANO, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
EMILIO LUCIANO, IRMA LUCIANO, also known as IRMA VELAQUEZ, JUANA "DOE, " ALL OCCUPANTS of : 1100 Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside, Washington, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien
or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
NO. 21-2-00448-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE DEFENDANTS: EMILIO LUCIANO, IRMA LUCIANO, also known as IRMA VELAQUEZ, JUANA "DOE," ALL OCCUPANTS of: 1100 Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside, Washington, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or other interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the first publication of this summons, to-wit; within sixty days after March 24, 2021, and defend the above-entitled court and the complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiffs at his office stated below; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of this action is to quiet title in the Plaintiffs in the following described real property situated in Yakima County, State of Washington:
Lot 2 of SHORT PLAT recorded May 24, 2006, under Auditor's File No.. 7509496, records of Yakima County, Washington.
[Yakima County Assessor's Parcel No. 221013-22402]
against the claim of the Defendants, and any one of them.
DATED this 31st day of March, 2021.
/s/ Craig L. Smith
CRAIG L. SMITH, WSBA #5821
Attorney for the Plaintiffs
103 South Third Street, Suite 100
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 238-4950
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.