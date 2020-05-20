YAKIMA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICES REVISIONS TO THE NOTICE OF FUNDS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT HOUSNG PROJECTS THAT ARE AFFORDABLE TO LOW AND VERY LOW-INCOME PERSONS WITH INCOMES AT OR BELOW 80 PERCENT (80%) OF THE AREA MEDIAN INCOME.
Yakima County officials are soliciting project proposals for funding from the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and local funding from 2060 filing fees revenue. The revised Federal funding for HOME totals approximately $580,253. Local funding (2060) totals approximately $118,558. Total available funding is approximately $698,811. Projects must be eligible activities as outlined in the application packet. Application materials can be found online on the official Yakima County website at http://www.yakimacounty.us/1423/HOME-Consortium starting Tuesday March 17th, 2020.
A grant application question and answer session can be scheduled by phone conference with the HOME Administrator by calling Andrea Reyes @ 509-574-2239 or emailing her at andrea.reyes@co.yakima.wa.us to schedule an appointment any time prior to the deadline submission of the application.
The revised deadline was extended for all applications to be returned to Yakima County Department of Public Services, by electronic submission by emailing andrea.reyes@co.yakima.wa.us. For those organizations not able to submit electronic applications, one completed packet per project can be mailed to Yakima County Department of Public Services, Fourth Floor, 128 North Second Street, Yakima, Washington 98901 postmarked by 3:00 pm on Friday, May 22nd, 2020.
Contact Person: Andrea Reyes
Program Manager/HOME Administrator
Phone: (509) 574-2239
Fax: (509) 574-2301
DONE this 12th day of May, 2020
ATTEST: Melissa Paul Clerk of the Board
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.