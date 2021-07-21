For sale by sealed bid only: 1982 Ford F250 4x4 Pickup Truck, unknown miles, as is. Can be seen by appointment only Tuesdays or Thursdays. Call Rhon at 509-894-4034; no calls after 6:30 p.m. Mail sealed bids to Yakima County Fire District 7, PO Box 49, Bickleton, WA 99322.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 2021
