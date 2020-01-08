Yakima Health District Board of Health
Looking for Leaders!
Are you concerned about the impact that decisions can have on the community? Do you want to join a group of public servants that work to provide and promote services that educate, prevent and protect the health and safety of those in Yakima County? The Yakima Health District Open Citizen Member position is the volunteer opportunity for you. Join us!
Interested candidates should email a letter of interest and application to Ryan Ibach, COO, at ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us by Sunday, January 12 at 11:59PM. To learn more about the YHD and Board of Health and to get a copy of the application, you can visit our website at: www.yakimahealthdistrict.org.
