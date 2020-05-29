PUBLIC NOTICE
YAKIMA REGIONAL CLEAN AIR AGENCY
PROPOSED FY 2021
BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency Board of Directors will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 11, 2020 to receive public testimony on the agency’s proposed FY 2021 Budget. The Hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting and will begin shortly after the 2:00 pm start of the Board meeting. The Board meeting and Public hearing will be held via Tele-conference.
Public members wishing to attend the Public Hearing and Board meeting must dial 1 (805) 309-2350, or toll free 1 (800) 309-2350, and then enter the Conference ID of 972-222-6273 followed by the pound (#) sign.
May 27, 2020
