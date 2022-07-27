CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS
August 2022 AMENDMENT
To the
2022-2025 METROPOLITAN AND REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
A draft of the August 2022 Amendment to the 2022-2025 Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP) will be available for public review beginning Wednesday, July 27, 2022 through noon, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 on the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) web site at www.yvcog.org. and at the following physical locations:
Yakima Valley Regional Library, Main Branch
102 N 3rd Street
Yakima, WA
Yakima Valley Regional Library, Sunnyside Branch
621 Grant
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima Valley Conference of Governments
311 North 4th Street, Suite 204
Yakima, WA
All comments must be submitted no later than noon Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
The M/RTIP is a compilation of transportation projects within Yakima County’s metropolitan and regional area that are regionally significant and or receive federal funding. Questions and comments regarding this program may be referred to YVCOG Transportation Program Manager, Alan Adolf, by calling (509) 574-1550, or by e-mail at alan.adolf@yvcog.org.
YVCOG fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see http://www.yvcog.org/title6.pdf or call (509) 574-1550.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 27, 2022
