2020-2045 YAKIMA VALLEY METROPOLITAN AND REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION PLAN

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

February 5, 2020 to March 5, 2020

A draft of the Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Plan update is available for review and public comment. This update is required to maintain the region’s eligibility to receive federal and state funding for transportation improvement projects. The document is a long-range plan for both the Yakima Valley and the Yakima metropolitan area and identifies a strategy for future transportation needs based on forecast population and job growth over the next 20-25 years. The draft plan is available:

Yakima Valley Library

102 N. 3rd Street

Yakima, WA 98901

Sunnyside Library

621 Grant

Sunnyside, WA 98944

YVCOG Office

311 N. 4th Street, Suite 204

Yakima, WA 98901

Naches Town Hall

29 E. 2nd Street

Naches, WA 98937

Tieton City Hall

418 Maple Street

Tieton, WA 98947

Granger City Hall

102 Main Street

Granger, WA 98932

The comment period starts 2/5/20 and all comments must be received by 3/5/20 at 5:00 p.m.

Mail comments to:

Yakima Valley Conference of Governments

311 North 4th Street,

Suite 204

Yakima, WA 98901

or email to Alan Adolf at alan.adolf@yvcog.org, please reference “20/45 Plan Comment” in all correspondence.

For special accommodations or translation services, call (509) 574-1550. YVCOG assures nondiscrimination in accordance with the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

February 5, 2020

—-

PLAN DE TRANSPORTE REGIONAL Y METROPOLITANO DE YAKIMA VALLEY DE

2020-2045

PERÍODO DE COMENTARIOS PÚBLICOS DEL

5 de febrero de 2020 hasta el 5 de marzo de 2020

Está disponible para revisión y comentario público un borrador de la actualización del Plan de Transporte Regional y Metropolitano de Yakima Valley. Esta actualización se requiere para mantener la elegibilidad de la región para recibir financiación federal y estatal para los proyectos de mejora del transporte. El documento es un plan a largo alcance tanto para Yakima Valley y el área metropolitana de Yakima e identifica una estrategia para necesidades futuras de transporte basadas en la estimación de crecimiento de población y trabajo para los próximos 20-25 años. El borrador del plan está disponible:

Yakima Valley Library (Biblioteca)

102 N. 3rd Street

Yakima, WA 98901

Sunnyside Library (Biblioteca)

621 Grant

Sunnyside, WA 98944

YVCOG Office (Oficina)

311 N. 4th Street, Suite 204

Yakima, WA 98901

Naches Town Hall (Ayuntamiento)

29 E. 2nd Street

Naches, WA 98937

Tieton City Hall (Ayuntamiento)

418 Maple Street

Tieton, WA 98947

Granger City Hall (Ayuntamiento)

102 Main Street

Granger, WA 98932

El período de comentarios comienza el 5 de febrero de 2020, y todos los comentarios deben recibirse a más tardar el 5 de marzo de 2020 a las 5:00 p.m.

Envíe los comentarios por correo a: Yakima Valley Conference of Governments

311 North 4th Street, Suite 204

Yakima, WA 98901

  • por correo electrónico a Alan Adolf en alan.adolf@yvcog.org. Por favor, haga referencia al “20/45 Plan Comment” (Comentario sobre el plan de transporte) en toda su correspondencia.

Para adaptaciones especiales o servicios de traducción, llame al (509) 574-1550. YVCOG asegura la no discriminación de acuerdo con el Titulo VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, la Ley de Restauración de Derechos Civiles de 1987, y la Ley de Estadounidenses con Incapacidades.

PUBLICO: SUNNYSIDE SUN

5 de febrero de 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.