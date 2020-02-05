2020-2045 YAKIMA VALLEY METROPOLITAN AND REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION PLAN
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
February 5, 2020 to March 5, 2020
A draft of the Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Plan update is available for review and public comment. This update is required to maintain the region’s eligibility to receive federal and state funding for transportation improvement projects. The document is a long-range plan for both the Yakima Valley and the Yakima metropolitan area and identifies a strategy for future transportation needs based on forecast population and job growth over the next 20-25 years. The draft plan is available:
- in electronic format at (http://www.yvcog.org/2020-2045-lrtp/)
- or in printed format at one of these locations:
Yakima Valley Library
102 N. 3rd Street
Yakima, WA 98901
Sunnyside Library
621 Grant
Sunnyside, WA 98944
YVCOG Office
311 N. 4th Street, Suite 204
Yakima, WA 98901
Naches Town Hall
29 E. 2nd Street
Naches, WA 98937
Tieton City Hall
418 Maple Street
Tieton, WA 98947
Granger City Hall
102 Main Street
Granger, WA 98932
The comment period starts 2/5/20 and all comments must be received by 3/5/20 at 5:00 p.m.
Mail comments to:
Yakima Valley Conference of Governments
311 North 4th Street,
Suite 204
Yakima, WA 98901
or email to Alan Adolf at alan.adolf@yvcog.org, please reference “20/45 Plan Comment” in all correspondence.
For special accommodations or translation services, call (509) 574-1550. YVCOG assures nondiscrimination in accordance with the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
PLAN DE TRANSPORTE REGIONAL Y METROPOLITANO DE YAKIMA VALLEY DE
2020-2045
PERÍODO DE COMENTARIOS PÚBLICOS DEL
5 de febrero de 2020 hasta el 5 de marzo de 2020
Está disponible para revisión y comentario público un borrador de la actualización del Plan de Transporte Regional y Metropolitano de Yakima Valley. Esta actualización se requiere para mantener la elegibilidad de la región para recibir financiación federal y estatal para los proyectos de mejora del transporte. El documento es un plan a largo alcance tanto para Yakima Valley y el área metropolitana de Yakima e identifica una estrategia para necesidades futuras de transporte basadas en la estimación de crecimiento de población y trabajo para los próximos 20-25 años. El borrador del plan está disponible:
- en formato electrónico en (http://www.yvcog.org/2020-2045-lrtp/)
- en formato impreso en una de las siguientes ubicaciones:
Yakima Valley Library (Biblioteca)
102 N. 3rd Street
Yakima, WA 98901
Sunnyside Library (Biblioteca)
621 Grant
Sunnyside, WA 98944
YVCOG Office (Oficina)
311 N. 4th Street, Suite 204
Yakima, WA 98901
Naches Town Hall (Ayuntamiento)
29 E. 2nd Street
Naches, WA 98937
Tieton City Hall (Ayuntamiento)
418 Maple Street
Tieton, WA 98947
Granger City Hall (Ayuntamiento)
102 Main Street
Granger, WA 98932
El período de comentarios comienza el 5 de febrero de 2020, y todos los comentarios deben recibirse a más tardar el 5 de marzo de 2020 a las 5:00 p.m.
Envíe los comentarios por correo a: Yakima Valley Conference of Governments
311 North 4th Street, Suite 204
Yakima, WA 98901
- por correo electrónico a Alan Adolf en alan.adolf@yvcog.org. Por favor, haga referencia al “20/45 Plan Comment” (Comentario sobre el plan de transporte) en toda su correspondencia.
Para adaptaciones especiales o servicios de traducción, llame al (509) 574-1550. YVCOG asegura la no discriminación de acuerdo con el Titulo VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, la Ley de Restauración de Derechos Civiles de 1987, y la Ley de Estadounidenses con Incapacidades.
