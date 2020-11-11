YOU'RE INVITED
GRANGER TOWN HALL MEETING
November 17, 2020
The City of Granger will hold a Town Hall Meeting on the 17th of November at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook live hosted by Mayor Jose Trevino, Councilwoman Julie Sharp and Councilwoman Hilda Guzman. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss potential utility rate increases for the Water, Sewer and Garbage Services. Due to Social Distancing requirements, this meeting will not be held in person, however your participation is important and very much welcomed.
There are two ways you can participate:
1) You may ask your questions during Facebook Live or,
2) You can call in your questions to 509 854-1725 during the meeting.
A Spanish speaking interpreter will also be available for those who need assistance. Any questions concerning this meeting can be directed to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509 854-1725.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11, 2020
