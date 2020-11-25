Zillah - Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale - 12/08/20 at 11 AM - 1995 CHAMP 14 X 66 manufactured home VIN: 16959073183 Maranatha MHP #28 811 Second Ave (206) 941-1001

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 25 and December 2, 2020

