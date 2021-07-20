ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT #205
Notice Of Budget Adoption For Zillah School District #205 Of Yakima County Washington
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zillah School District No. 205, Yakima County, Washington, will meet on July 22 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at the Zillah Middle School Commons for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for the 2021-2022 school year. Any taxpayer may appear at said meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The budget will be available to the public July 12, 2021.
Doug Burge, Secretary of the Board
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 7 and 14, 2021
