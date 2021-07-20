ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 205
2021-2022 Bakery, Dairy, Produce and Fuel Bid Notice
Sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Superintendent of Zillah School District No. 205, 213 Fourth Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953, until 3:00 p.m., July 22, 2021, and marked:
"BID-BAKERY PRODUCTS-DO NOT OPEN UNTIL JULY 22, 2021"
or
"BID-DAIRY PRODUCTS-DO NOT OPEN UNTIL JULY 22, 2021"
or
"BID-PRODUCE PRODUCTS-DO NOT OPEN UNTIL JULY 22, 2021"
or
"BID-FUEL PRODUCTS-DO NOT OPEN UNTIL JULY 22, 2021"
Questions relative to the bid or specifications are to be directed to
Doug Burge at (509) 829-5911
The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to accept the proposal deemed best for the District. Doug Burge, Superintendent.
Companies bidding to the Zillah School District assures that its agency/labor union will comply with all state and federal guidelines and/or regulations. Therefore, all applicants seeking contracts for goods and services will be considered and will not be discriminated on the basis of race, color national origin, gender, or disability. This is in accordance with Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, 1973, as amended; American With Disabilities Act, July 26, 1990, P. L. 101-336, and Title IX/RCW 28A.640 of the Education Amendments of 1972, as amended.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 7 and 14, 2021
