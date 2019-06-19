ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT #205
Notice of Budget Extension for Zillah School District #205 of Yakima County Washington
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zillah School District No. 205, Yakima County, Washington, will meet on June 27, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Zillah Middle School Library at 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah, Washington for the purpose of adopting Resolution #427 Budget Extension. A copy of the completed budget extension is on file in the school district administration office. A copy of the budget extension will be furnished to any person upon request.
Doug Burge, Secretary of the Board.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 12 and 19, 2019
