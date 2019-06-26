SUNNYSIDE — Auditions dates for the Over the Hill Theatricals production of “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be from 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9, at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor Ave.
Persons interested in community theater, ages 45 and older, are encouraged to try out for speaking, singing and dancing parts.
Those seeking to help with sets, costumes and various other theater duties are also encouraged to attend.
The production is co-directed by Sheila Hazzard and Barb Wells.
