YAKIMA – Yakima Valley College Playmasters will feature the first ever co-production between YVC and the Warehouse Theatre Company this summer.
Auditions for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m in YVC’s Kendall Hall, Building 12, Auditorium.
The production includes multiple parts for 16 people ages 13 and above. Students and community members are encouraged to audition. No prior acting experience is necessary.
Children ages 8-13 are invited to audition for the parts of the “Fairies” July 1 and 2 at 6 p.m.
The production will run Aug. 15-24 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Ray Pritchard at rpritchard@yvcc.edu or 509-834-4554.
