SUNNYSIDE — The Astria Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary will distribute $24,000 in scholarship funds to students pursuing medical careers when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Conquistador, South Sixth Street.
Auxiliary spokesperson Charlene Maling said 12 students will receive $2,000 each, several of whom are third year applications and several who are second year applicants.
Following dinner, the 2019-2020 Hospital Auxiliary officers’ installation is also scheduled.
