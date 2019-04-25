SUNNYSIDE — Celebrate Sunnyside’s “best and brightest” at the annual Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Banquet to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the city’s Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Awards will be presented for legacy, volunteer, educator, heroes, youth, businessperson, new business and public employee.
Tickets are available at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave., or by emailing ms.sunnysideboard@gmail.com.
