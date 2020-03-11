GRANGER — It’s time to celebrate the movers, shakers and the people behind the scenes at the Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Auction held Saturday, March 14, in the Granger High School commons, 315 Mentzer Ave.
This event gives recognition to outstanding community members and is a major fundraiser for the Chamber, said Chamber secretary Margarita Lopez.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the auction items and dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets are available by calling Helen Dodd at (509) 854-1131 or Granger Chamber at (509) 854-7304. Contact for reservations by Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The funds raised will be utilized to continue its scholarship program for students and other community projects.
