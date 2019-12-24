Green Valley 4-H Club

The collection of non-perishable food held by the 27 members of the Green Valley 4-H Club will help families in the community who frequent the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church food bank.

 Green Valley 4-H Club

SUNNYSIDE — Green Valley 4-H club collected non-perishable foods at their club meeting in November for the St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Sunnyside.

This is one of the many community service efforts the clubs conducts throughout the year.

