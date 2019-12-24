SUNNYSIDE — Green Valley 4-H club collected non-perishable foods at their club meeting in November for the St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Sunnyside.
This is one of the many community service efforts the clubs conducts throughout the year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Don’t miss another year of local sports, new businesses, your neighbor’s anniversary, your kids’ student of the month photos, job openings, homes for sale, cars for sale and more!
From now until January 31, 2020 save $22 on your annual subscription to the best paper in the Lower Yakima Valley! Call 509-837-4500 (M-F 8-5) or subscribe online.
Free access to sunnysidesun.com when you're already a print subscriber.
SUNNYSIDE — Green Valley 4-H club collected non-perishable foods at their club meeting in November for the St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Sunnyside.
This is one of the many community service efforts the clubs conducts throughout the year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.