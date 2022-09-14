The Project Reach Out group at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church will be hosting their annual quilt show and sale on Saturday, September 17.
The Event will take place at the Christian Reformed Church on North Sixteenth Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have over 130 handmade quilts for sale coming in various sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.